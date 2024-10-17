Norway to hand over six F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the near future - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Arild Gram. The parties discussed the transfer of F-16s, strengthening air defense, and Norway's ability to contribute to the financing of Ukrainian defense companies.
During the NATO-Ukraine Council, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with his Norwegian counterpart Arild Gram. They discussed, among other things, F16 fighter jets and financing for Ukrainian defense companies. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.
Details
Umerov said that during a meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, he thanked the Norwegian government and people for their unprecedented support of Ukraine.
We discussed the current situation on the frontline and our needs, in particular in long-range weapons. We reached specific agreements on strengthening our air defense. A separate focus is the aviation component. In particular, strengthening our capabilities with F16 fighters. Norway will continue its support and provide Ukraine with six aircraft in the near future
The officials also discussed the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.
In particular, Umerov invited Norway to join the “Danish model” - direct financing of Ukrainian defense companies. We are working in this direction.
He also offered Norway to take “patronage” of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, similar to France, including training and manning
Recall
The Romanian government has approved legal procedures for training Ukrainian personnel to operate F-16s at the Fătesti air base. This is the fulfillment of a commitment made by Romania at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.
