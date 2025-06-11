Occupation troops are absent on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region - OSW "Khortytsia"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are absent in the Dnipropetrovsk region and on its administrative borders. Despite attempts, the occupiers have not been able to break through to the region since the end of April.
Russian occupation forces are not present on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. Moreover, they are not present on the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia OSUV Viktor Tregubov on the air of Suspilne, UNN reports.
No, they are not there. Moreover, they are not present on the administrative border of the regions, despite certain provocative statements made by Russian media, despite one provocative video that they threw in last week. It was actually filmed on the territory of Donetsk region and quite far away. As of now, despite all their attempts and efforts, they have not reached the administrative border of the regions
He noted that the occupiers are trying to advance to the border of Dnipropetrovsk region from Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions.
In both cases, the Russians tried to advance to the west. In both cases, one of the brigades stood in their way and is now inflicting fire damage on them. As of today, they have not succeeded, this is their provocation, although they have been trying to reach the administrative border of the regions since the end of April, when they tried to do it before May 9. It didn't work then, but they are still trying
Let us remind you
The spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that the occupiers cannot reach the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region. They are restrained by Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole.
Voloshyn also noted that in the southern direction, the enemy is trying to break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region, but Ukrainian defenders are restraining the enemy. So far, the Russians have not even been able to approach the administrative borders of the region. For a long time, the enemy has been conducting offensive assault operations in small groups of infantry and has enough forces and means to maintain a high intensity of combat clashes in the coming weeks.