"A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA" and M1: The Ministry of Culture has granted critical status to representatives of media and culture
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Culture has granted a number of enterprises, including TV channels M1, M2, sweet.tv, and the publishing house "A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA", the status of critical importance for the functioning of the economy.
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted a number of enterprises and organizations the status of critical importance for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital needs of the population in a special period.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Ministry of Culture.
Details
In the period from March 10 to March 31, a number of enterprises and organizations received the status of critical importance from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine. Among them:
- Internet provider video sweet.tv;
- M1 and M2 TV channels;
- rock band "BEZ OBMEZHEN";
- advertising company "KI Media";
- Ivan Malkovich's publishing house "A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA";
- National Historical Library of Ukraine;
- National Library of Ukraine named after Yaroslav the Wise;
- Ukrainian Center for Cultural Research;
- State Institution "Ukrainian Book Institute";
- National Library of Ukraine;
- Odesa National Scientific Library;
- Kharkiv State Scientific Library named after Korolenko;
- radio station "Radio Mix";
- limited liability company "OTT UKRAINE";
- internet radio "More FM";
- National Union of Journalists of Ukraine;
- television and radio company "Rudana";
- municipal enterprise "Television and Radio Agency "New Chernihiv" of Chernihiv City Council;
- limited liability company "Western Ukrainian Book Factory";
- joint-stock company "National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine" (including branches);
Supplement
In Ukraine, from April 1, 2025, reservations under the old rules are no longer valid. The Cabinet of Ministers updated the criteria for reserving employees of critically important enterprises with its resolution.