Public Broadcasting has a new chairman of the board: Mykola Chernotytskyi was elected

On April 15, the Supervisory Board elected Mykola Chernotytskyi, who currently holds this position, as the Chairman of the Board of Public Broadcasting for the next four years. 10 out of 16 members of the supervisory board voted for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yevhen Hlibovytskyi, a member of the Supervisory Board of the TV and Radio Company of Ukraine, on Facebook and the page of the National Public Broadcasting.

Details

In addition to Chernotytskyi, Volodymyr Horkovenko, a former politician who worked in the information policy department under Poroshenko, Oleksandr Tkachenko, former Minister of Culture and Information Policy and former CEO of "1+1 Media", and Mykola Fayenhold, former director of "PayTV Starlight Media", also applied for this position.

During the second stage of the competition, each of the candidates presented their development programs and answered questions from members of the Supervisory Board. In particular, Mykola Chernotytskyi offered his vision for the development of public broadcasting, proposing the construction of applications by category: children, documentary, sports and audio, so that users could download them based on their own interests.

Chernotytskyi sees the first of such applications as an application for children, which he plans to release this year. Ten members of the supervisory board out of sixteen voted for Chernotytskyi. Oleksandr Tkachenko scored six votes. Volodymyr Horkovenko and Mykola Fayenhold finished their performances with zero votes.

Additionally

Mykola Chernotytskyi has been a member of the board of the public broadcaster since 2017. Until 2019, he was responsible for activities to optimize the central and regional structure of NSTU.

Mykola Chernotytskyi was elected Chairman of the Board of the public broadcaster in 2021.

The new competition for the position of Chairman of the Board of Public Broadcasting was announced on February 26, 2025, four years later, as stipulated by the established procedure. Since 2022, Chernotytskyi has also become a member of the Executive Board of the European Broadcasting Union.

Reference

Public broadcasting is radio and television broadcasting, the main task of which is to provide public services and is independent of state departments. Most public broadcasting organizations are funded by subscription fees paid by citizens for the use of radio and television receivers.



"Suspilne" unites TV channels Pershyi, Suspilne Kultura, Suspilne Sport and a national network of local channels; radio stations Ukrainian Radio, Radio Promin, Radio Kultura, Radiotochka; website Suspilne.media and a network of national and local digital platforms, the Suspilne Mediateka platform.

