"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16817 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72582 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39346 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44666 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51769 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93575 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85507 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35452 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60585 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109460 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Public Broadcasting has a new chairman of the board: Mykola Chernotytskyi was elected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12471 views

The Supervisory Board has elected Mykola Chernotytskyi as the chairman of the board of Public Broadcasting. He proposed applications for children, sports and audio, as well as documentaries.

Public Broadcasting has a new chairman of the board: Mykola Chernotytskyi was elected

On April 15, the Supervisory Board elected Mykola Chernotytskyi, who currently holds this position, as the Chairman of the Board of Public Broadcasting for the next four years. 10 out of 16 members of the supervisory board voted for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yevhen Hlibovytskyi, a member of the Supervisory Board of the TV and Radio Company of Ukraine, on Facebook and the page of the National Public Broadcasting.

Details

In addition to Chernotytskyi, Volodymyr Horkovenko, a former politician who worked in the information policy department under Poroshenko, Oleksandr Tkachenko, former Minister of Culture and Information Policy and former CEO of "1+1 Media", and Mykola Fayenhold, former director of "PayTV Starlight Media", also applied for this position.

During the second stage of the competition, each of the candidates presented their development programs and answered questions from members of the Supervisory Board. In particular, Mykola Chernotytskyi offered his vision for the development of public broadcasting, proposing the construction of applications by category: children, documentary, sports and audio, so that users could download them based on their own interests.

Chernotytskyi sees the first of such applications as an application for children, which he plans to release this year. Ten members of the supervisory board out of sixteen voted for Chernotytskyi. Oleksandr Tkachenko scored six votes. Volodymyr Horkovenko and Mykola Fayenhold finished their performances with zero votes.

Additionally

Mykola Chernotytskyi has been a member of the board of the public broadcaster since 2017. Until 2019, he was responsible for activities to optimize the central and regional structure of NSTU.

Mykola Chernotytskyi was elected Chairman of the Board of the public broadcaster in 2021.

The new competition for the position of Chairman of the Board of Public Broadcasting was announced on February 26, 2025, four years later, as stipulated by the established procedure. Since 2022, Chernotytskyi has also become a member of the Executive Board of the European Broadcasting Union.

Reference

Public broadcasting is radio and television broadcasting, the main task of which is to provide public services and is independent of state departments. Most public broadcasting organizations are funded by subscription fees paid by citizens for the use of radio and television receivers.

"Suspilne" unites TV channels Pershyi, Suspilne Kultura, Suspilne Sport and a national network of local channels; radio stations Ukrainian Radio, Radio Promin, Radio Kultura, Radiotochka; website Suspilne.media and a network of national and local digital platforms, the Suspilne Mediateka platform.

Ukrainian jury for Eurovision 2025 was chosen in "Diia": results on May 1731.03.25, 10:40 • 23501 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Petro Poroshenko
Suspilne
Oleksandr Tkachenko (journalist)
Ukraine
Facebook
