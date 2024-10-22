Investigation launched in Poltava region after body of man with signs of suicide found at collection point
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a man with signs of suicide was found in the technical room of a military recruitment center in Poltava region. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Premeditated murder”.
In Poltava region, police have opened a criminal investigation into an incident involving the discovery of a man's body in the technical room of a preliminary gathering point for conscripts with clear signs that he had committed suicide. This comment by Poltava police spokesman Yuriy Sulayev was quoted by Suspilne, UNN reported.
Details
According to Poltava police spokesman Yuriy Sulayev, proceedings have been initiated under Article 115, part 1, "Premeditated murder". According to Suspilne's sources, "the man committed suicide in the premises of the preliminary gathering point for persons liable for military service in the Shcherbanivska community." "He hanged himself in the toilet. His body was found by technicians," the report said.
Addendum
On October 21, the body of a man with obvious signs that he had committed suicide was found in one of the technical rooms of the preliminary gathering point for conscripts. There were no signs of violence. Law enforcement officers were immediately called to the scene and began investigative actions, reported to the Poltava Regional TCC and JV.