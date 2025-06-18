$41.530.01
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Euro-2025 (U-21): Decisive match Ukraine-Netherlands has started

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Ukraine's youth national football team will play the final match of Group D against the Netherlands in Prešov. For a place in the quarterfinals, a draw is enough for Ukrainians. The match starts at 19:00 Kyiv time.

Euro-2025 (U-21): Decisive match Ukraine-Netherlands has started

The final match of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship has begun in Prešov, Slovakia, where the Ukrainian national team is facing the Netherlands national team. A draw will be enough for them to reach the quarterfinals in the match against the Netherlands, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine squad: goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret. Defenders (from left to right) - Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Taras Mykhavko, Arseniy Batagov (captain), Illia KrupSkyi. In central midfield - Yehor Yarmoliuk, Valentyn Rubchynskyi, Oleh Ocheretnyi. Wingers - Nazariy Voloshyn and Maksym Bragar, and up front - Vladyslav Vanat.

Netherlands squad: goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Defenders (from left to right) - Jorrel Hato, Rav van den Berg, Devyne Rensch. In central midfield - Kenneth Taylor, Ludovit Reis, Ryan Flamingo. Wingers - Ruben van Bommel and Million Manhoef. Up front - Thijs van Rooij.

It should be noted that the captain of the Ukrainian national team, Volodymyr Brazhko, who received two red cards in the match against Finland, will not play in the match against the Netherlands.

I was wrong about the first yellow card, it's my responsibility. Conclusions have been drawn, and we continue to work. I am proud of the team that fought to the end and won this match, which is the most important thing right now 

- Brazhko said after the match with the Finns.

Additions

Today, June 18, in Slovakia, the Ukrainian youth national team will continue its performance at Euro-2025 (U-21) with a match against the Netherlands.

The match in Prešov will start at 19:00 Kyiv time.

In the opening match, the "blue-yellows" lost to Denmark 2:3, and in the second round, they defeated Finland 2:0. Currently, Unai Melgosa's players are in second place in the group, and a draw will be enough for them to reach the quarterfinals in the match against the Netherlands.

The matches of the final part of the 2025 European Championship (U-21) with the participation of the Ukrainian youth national team will be broadcast live by the media service MEGOGO and Suspilne.

Bookmakers give a confident victory to the Netherlands, with odds of 1.55 for their win. For Ukraine's victory - 5.9, and for a draw - 5.2.

Recall

Former Ukrainian national team striker Yevhen Seleznyov commented on the situation surrounding the language scandal that occurred over the weekend, when 16-year-old Ukrainian TikToker Renat Popruzhnyi reprimanded a footballer for speaking Russian on the field, stating that he does not want to be involved in language scandals and will not allow his surname to be used in situations that are controversial for Ukraine. The Ministry of Youth and Sports urged the public not to succumb to informational provocations, and the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremen, considers the actions of "Odesa Football Media Team" unacceptable, as they expelled the young man from the team for reprimanding Seleznyov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Suspilne
Netherlands
Ukraine
Tesla
