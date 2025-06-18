Euro-2025 (U-21): Decisive match Ukraine-Netherlands has started

The final match of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship has begun in Prešov, Slovakia, where the Ukrainian national team is facing the Netherlands national team. A draw will be enough for them to reach the quarterfinals in the match against the Netherlands, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine squad: goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret. Defenders (from left to right) - Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Taras Mykhavko, Arseniy Batagov (captain), Illia KrupSkyi. In central midfield - Yehor Yarmoliuk, Valentyn Rubchynskyi, Oleh Ocheretnyi. Wingers - Nazariy Voloshyn and Maksym Bragar, and up front - Vladyslav Vanat.

Netherlands squad: goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Defenders (from left to right) - Jorrel Hato, Rav van den Berg, Devyne Rensch. In central midfield - Kenneth Taylor, Ludovit Reis, Ryan Flamingo. Wingers - Ruben van Bommel and Million Manhoef. Up front - Thijs van Rooij.

It should be noted that the captain of the Ukrainian national team, Volodymyr Brazhko, who received two red cards in the match against Finland, will not play in the match against the Netherlands.

I was wrong about the first yellow card, it's my responsibility. Conclusions have been drawn, and we continue to work. I am proud of the team that fought to the end and won this match, which is the most important thing right now - Brazhko said after the match with the Finns.

Additions

Today, June 18, in Slovakia, the Ukrainian youth national team will continue its performance at Euro-2025 (U-21) with a match against the Netherlands.

The match in Prešov will start at 19:00 Kyiv time.

In the opening match, the "blue-yellows" lost to Denmark 2:3, and in the second round, they defeated Finland 2:0. Currently, Unai Melgosa's players are in second place in the group, and a draw will be enough for them to reach the quarterfinals in the match against the Netherlands.

The matches of the final part of the 2025 European Championship (U-21) with the participation of the Ukrainian youth national team will be broadcast live by the media service MEGOGO and Suspilne.

Bookmakers give a confident victory to the Netherlands, with odds of 1.55 for their win. For Ukraine's victory - 5.9, and for a draw - 5.2.

Recall

