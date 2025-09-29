Finalists of the Junior Eurovision 2025 National Selection announced: who could represent Ukraine?

On October 12, the participant who will defend Ukraine's honor at the international Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025, to be held in Georgia, will be determined. Seven young finalists from different regions of the country will compete for the right to go to Tbilisi. This was reported by "Suspilne Movlennya", writes UNN.

Details

The following made it to the final of the Ukrainian selection:

Sofia Nersesyan, 10 years old (Kyiv)

Angelina Hlohush, 13 years old (Ternopil)

Likeriia Chyrva, 9 years old (Kyiv)

Olha Nesterko, 10 years old (Lviv region)

Vsevolod Skryma, 13 years old (Zaporizhzhia)

Zlata Ivaniv, 11 years old (Odesa)

Vladyslav Vasytskyi, 12 years old (Kyiv)

This year, the contest will be the 23rd in a row and will be held in Georgia after the country's triumph at Junior Eurovision 2024, where Andrii Putkaradze won with the song "To My Mom". This will be the second time Georgia hosts the junior contest after 2017.

As of September 2025, 18 countries have already confirmed their participation in the music competition. According to the rules, countries whose national broadcasters are active members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and are able to provide live broadcast of the show have the right to perform at "Junior Eurovision".

Thus, in a few weeks, it will be known who will represent Ukraine on the big stage in Tbilisi.

