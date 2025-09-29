Finalists of the Junior Eurovision 2025 National Selection announced: who could represent Ukraine?

$41.480.01
48.710.00
ukenru
07:20 AM • 3558 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM • 12871 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 39230 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 62128 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 43444 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 41741 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 64351 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72014 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 94354 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 155642 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.9m/s
82%
755mm
Popular news
Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recordedPhotoSeptember 28, 11:09 PM • 12563 views
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNSSeptember 29, 12:32 AM • 12122 views
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa regionSeptember 29, 12:54 AM • 16315 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 13752 views
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO02:43 AM • 6050 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 62510 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 155642 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 76044 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 85625 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 85732 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
J. D. Vance
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
Chisinau
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 3270 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 13898 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 31377 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 94354 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 51272 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Google Play

Finalists of the Junior Eurovision 2025 National Selection announced: who could represent Ukraine?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On October 12, Ukraine's representative for Junior Eurovision 2025 in Georgia will be determined. Seven young finalists from different regions of the country will compete for the right to go to Tbilisi.

Finalists of the Junior Eurovision 2025 National Selection announced: who could represent Ukraine?

On October 12, the participant who will defend Ukraine's honor at the international Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025, to be held in Georgia, will be determined. Seven young finalists from different regions of the country will compete for the right to go to Tbilisi. This was reported by "Suspilne Movlennya", writes UNN.

Details

The following made it to the final of the Ukrainian selection:

  • Sofia Nersesyan, 10 years old (Kyiv)
    • Angelina Hlohush, 13 years old (Ternopil)
      • Likeriia Chyrva, 9 years old (Kyiv)
        • Olha Nesterko, 10 years old (Lviv region)
          • Vsevolod Skryma, 13 years old (Zaporizhzhia)
            • Zlata Ivaniv, 11 years old (Odesa)
              • Vladyslav Vasytskyi, 12 years old (Kyiv)

                This year, the contest will be the 23rd in a row and will be held in Georgia after the country's triumph at Junior Eurovision 2024, where Andrii Putkaradze won with the song "To My Mom". This will be the second time Georgia hosts the junior contest after 2017.

                Junior Eurovision 2025: national selection jury announced26.09.25, 11:23 • 4757 views

                As of September 2025, 18 countries have already confirmed their participation in the music competition. According to the rules, countries whose national broadcasters are active members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and are able to provide live broadcast of the show have the right to perform at "Junior Eurovision".

                Thus, in a few weeks, it will be known who will represent Ukraine on the big stage in Tbilisi.

                Jamala to debut as producer of National Selection for Eurovision 202602.09.25, 12:42 • 2740 views

                Stepan Haftko

                Culture
                Lviv Oblast
                Suspilne
                Tbilisi
                Ukraine
                Georgia
                Ternopil
                Zaporizhzhia
                Odesa
                Kyiv