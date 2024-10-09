Probably outside the city: an explosion occurred in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. The Air Force warned of enemy aircraft activity in the northeast and the launch of guided bombs in the Kharkiv region.
City and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosions.
The Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.
"Threat of use of aviation weapons!" - the message read.
Later, the Air Force announced the launch of the UAVs in Kharkiv region.