The enemy cannot break through into the Dnipropetrovsk region, although they are trying - Voloshyn
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are trying to break through into the Dnipropetrovsk region from the south, but they are being held back by Ukrainian defenders. The occupiers are still far from the administrative borders of the region.
In the southern direction, the enemy is trying to break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region, but Ukrainian defenders are restraining the enemy. So far, the Russians have not even managed to approach the administrative borders of the region. For a long time, the enemy has been conducting offensive assault operations with small groups of infantry and has enough forces and means to maintain a high intensity of combat clashes in the coming weeks.
This was announced on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russians are constantly trying to break through the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, but they have no success. Currently, they are at a distance of up to 10 km from the administrative borders.
In our direction, the enemy is trying to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region. Our direction is to enter the entire Dnipropetrovsk region from the south to the administrative non-state borders. And he (the enemy - ed.) is still a few kilometers away, up to ten kilometers, because our defenders are standing in his way
He added that in order to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy needs to take such settlements as Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole and Novosilka.
They have been trying to do this for the last three or four weeks, but have not succeeded
Regarding the number of enemies...let's take how many assault groups he has, because he is now conducting his offensive assault operations with small groups of infantry. Therefore, I want to say that he has enough forces and means today, and enough of these assault groups to maintain a high intensity of combat clashes for several days or even weeks. That is, to constantly storm in these directions
Voloshyn emphasized that he doubts that this will give the Russians any advantage, because Ukrainian defenders "have learned to stand against them and destroy them."
For example, in the same Huliaipil direction, the enemy tried to storm six times in the past day, using motorcycles. He suffered only losses and huge losses
At the same time, the spokesman of the OSУV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of Suspilne also noted that despite the provocative statements of the Russian media, there are no occupying troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
No, they are absent there. Moreover, they are not even present on the administrative border of the regions, despite certain provocative statements made by the Russian media, and despite one provocative video that they threw in last week, which was actually filmed on the territory of the Donetsk region, and quite far away
Earlier, UNN wrote that the occupiers cannot reach the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there are still several settlements on their way. According to him, the enemy has been unable to capture these settlements for several weeks in a row.