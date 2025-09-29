$41.480.01
The date for Radio Dictation-2025 has been announced: following the tradition of recent years, the event will take place in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity in 2025 will take place on October 27, on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. The event will be broadcast on television, radio, and digital platforms.

The date for Radio Dictation-2025 has been announced: following the tradition of recent years, the event will take place in October

In 2025, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity is scheduled for October 27, on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine.

Details

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity will take place on Monday, October 27, on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. The event will be broadcast live on television, radio, and digital platforms - this has already been announced on the Suspilne Movlennya website.

For reference

Previously, the Day of Ukrainian Writing was celebrated on November 9, on the day of commemoration of Saint Nestor the Chronicler - a follower of the creators of Slavic writing, Cyril and Methodius.

However, due to the transition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to the New Julian calendar style, a new date has been approved since 2023 - October 27. The 2025 All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity, which is already the 26th since its inception, will take place on October 27.

Recall

On October 25, 2024, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation based on Oksana Zabuzhko's text was performed by Pavlo Vyshebaba. The reactions to the 25th radio dictation were quite ambiguous.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureEducation
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Suspilne