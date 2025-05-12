Zelensky removed Ivan Gavrilyuk from the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. This is stated in the relevant decree, published on the website of the Head of State, reports UNN.

It is noted that the decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

To remove I. Gavrylyuk from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - said in the text of the decree

Earlier it was reported that Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk remains in the team of the Ministry of Defense, his new area of responsibility will be announced in the near future.

In October 2023, Ivan Gavryliuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Military-Technical Policy. In the Ministry of Defense, Gavryliuk directly coordinated the area of procurement. On May 17, 2024, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense to Rustem Umerov.

In April-August 2022, Gavryliuk was the head of the Ukrainian working group in the coordination center for assistance in Germany. Prior to that, he was the Head of the Main Logistics Directorate and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From April 2015 to March 2018, Gavryliuk headed the Logistics of the Armed Forces.

At the end of March, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Andriy Hnatov was introduced to the personal composition, and Anatoliy Barhylevych was removed from the Staff.

