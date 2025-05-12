Zelensky removed Ivan Gavrilyuk from the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 5342 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 18115 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 29429 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48445 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54026 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 30927 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28357 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27208 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26166 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32565 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.6m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 62570 views

The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence.

May 12, 11:24 AM • 5452 views

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

May 12, 12:29 PM • 8944 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 10527 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28276 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48445 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54026 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 87278 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 110357 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 94258 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28316 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 68762 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44827 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50872 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131082 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelensky removed Ivan Gavrilyuk from the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky removed Ivan Gavrilyuk from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Previously, Gavrilyuk was Deputy Minister of Defense for Military-Technical Policy.

Zelensky removed Ivan Gavrilyuk from the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. This is stated in the relevant decree, published on the website of the Head of State, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

To remove I. Gavrylyuk from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

- said in the text of the decree

Earlier it was reported that Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk remains in the team of the Ministry of Defense, his new area of responsibility will be announced in the near future.

Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff regarding the staffing and provision of brigades01.04.25, 22:34 • 9663 views

For reference

In October 2023, Ivan Gavryliuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for Military-Technical Policy. In the Ministry of Defense, Gavryliuk directly coordinated the area of procurement. On May 17, 2024, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense to Rustem Umerov.

In April-August 2022, Gavryliuk was the head of the Ukrainian working group in the coordination center for assistance in Germany. Prior to that, he was the Head of the Main Logistics Directorate and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From April 2015 to March 2018, Gavryliuk headed the Logistics of the Armed Forces.

Recall

At the end of March, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Andriy Hnatov was introduced to the personal composition, and Anatoliy Barhylevych was removed from the Staff.

Missile program and drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff12.05.25, 21:42 • 1580 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Suspilne
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.81
Bitcoin
$101,845.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,240.15
Ethereum
$2,483.53