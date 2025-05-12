Missile program and drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where the missile program and Ukrainian drones, as well as the protection of Ukrainian infrastructure, were discussed. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I held a meeting of the Staff today. Key issues are Ukraine's missile program and our drones, all types of drones that we need. There were reports on the use of drones, on accuracy, and the results of strikes on the front. I want to thank all our domestic manufacturers who are working to ensure that Ukraine maintains its technological leadership. We are also working to protect our infrastructure, so that we have the ability to defend ourselves in the long term, and these are systemic solutions, and responsibility for implementation is personal - said Zelenskyy.

