Missile program and drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 2000 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 13953 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 26785 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 43978 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 49873 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 29826 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 27464 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 26991 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25996 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32497 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 43978 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 49873 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 85227 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 108293 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 92519 views
Missile program and drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The meeting discussed the missile program, production and use of drones. They also paid attention to the protection of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Missile program and drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where the missile program and Ukrainian drones, as well as the protection of Ukrainian infrastructure, were discussed. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I held a meeting of the Staff today. Key issues are Ukraine's missile program and our drones, all types of drones that we need. There were reports on the use of drones, on accuracy, and the results of strikes on the front. I want to thank all our domestic manufacturers who are working to ensure that Ukraine maintains its technological leadership. We are also working to protect our infrastructure, so that we have the ability to defend ourselves in the long term, and these are systemic solutions, and responsibility for implementation is personal 

- said Zelenskyy.

The EU should increasingly adopt Ukraine's combat experience - European Commissioner 12.05.25, 20:31 • 1510 views

Reminder

More than 2,000 Ukrainians have submitted applications in Diia to join the Drone Line.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
