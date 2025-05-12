The EU should increasingly adopt Ukraine's combat experience - European Commissioner

EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius stated that the EU should intensify the adoption of Ukraine's experience gained in battles and deepen cooperation with the war-affected country to ensure supply chains of critical capabilities, especially drones. He stated this to EuroNews, reports UNN.

The EU-Ukraine working group on strengthening ties in the defence industry met for the first time on Monday. And Brussels seeks to adopt Kyiv's innovation and production experience gained since the beginning of Russian aggression.

Today we are announcing the creation of an inter-institutional EU-Ukraine working group. And today, Ukrainian and European experts from this group will gather for the first meeting to help integrate our defence industries, promote the development of joint projects or joint procurement processes. – said Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, at the second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum.

Of particular interest to the group are supply chain issues and capability areas identified as priorities, including explosives and drones.

We need to learn from Ukraine how to create an infrastructure for the production and operation of drones. When it comes to drones, who needs integration more: Ukraine or Europe? My answer is Europe. – said Kubilius.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union officially announced its intention to allocate almost EUR 1.9 billion for military support to Ukraine. This will be done at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets.