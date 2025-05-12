The EU should increasingly adopt Ukraine's combat experience - European Commissioner

$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Publications
Exclusives
This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

May 12, 08:46 AM

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

May 12, 09:20 AM

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The EU should increasingly adopt Ukraine's combat experience - European Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The EU will adopt Ukraine's experience in the production of drones and other critical defense technologies. A working group has been created to integrate the defense industries.

The EU should increasingly adopt Ukraine's combat experience - European Commissioner

EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius stated that the EU should intensify the adoption of Ukraine's experience gained in battles and deepen cooperation with the war-affected country to ensure supply chains of critical capabilities, especially drones. He stated this to EuroNews, reports UNN.

Details

The EU-Ukraine working group on strengthening ties in the defence industry met for the first time on Monday. And Brussels seeks to adopt Kyiv's innovation and production experience gained since the beginning of Russian aggression.

Today we are announcing the creation of an inter-institutional EU-Ukraine working group. And today, Ukrainian and European experts from this group will gather for the first meeting to help integrate our defence industries, promote the development of joint projects or joint procurement processes.

– said Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, at the second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum.

Of particular interest to the group are supply chain issues and capability areas identified as priorities, including explosives and drones.

We need to learn from Ukraine how to create an infrastructure for the production and operation of drones. When it comes to drones, who needs integration more: Ukraine or Europe? My answer is Europe.

– said Kubilius.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the European Union officially announced its intention to allocate almost EUR 1.9 billion for military support to Ukraine. This will be done at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
