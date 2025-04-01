Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff regarding the staffing and provision of brigades
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the staffing of brigades and their provision. Proposals are also being prepared regarding the contingents of partners for the new security architecture.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the staffing of brigades and providing them with everything necessary, reports UNN.
Today there were many military affairs. I held a meeting of the Staff. The key issue is the staffing of our brigades, providing them with everything necessary. Separately, I also spoke with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief, the head of the General Staff - we are preparing in detail our proposals regarding the contingents of partners who may become part of the new security architecture. In fact, this is one of the security guarantees for Ukraine
The President stressed that the first and most effective guarantee of our security for Ukraine is the Defense Forces of our state and the Security Forces, appropriate motivation, provision, all the necessary defense potential.
That's what we proceed from - the Ukrainian army must be strong enough, and on this foundation - the entire other security architecture
Earlier
As UNN reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first meeting of countries that are ready to deploy a potential peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine. It is scheduled to take place this Friday, April 4.