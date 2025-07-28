Public organizations and media called on the Verkhovna Rada to resume online broadcasts of meetings

A number of public organizations and media outlets demand the immediate resumption of online broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada plenary sessions. This is stated in a joint statement published on the website of the Chesno Movement, reports UNN.

Details

We, representatives of public organizations and media, call on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to resume online broadcasting of plenary sessions on the Rada TV channel and the timely publication of the agendas of these sessions. In particular, starting from the next session, which will consider an important draft law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO - the statement says.

In addition, it is emphasized that these decisions are of fundamental importance for anti-corruption reform, international trust in Ukraine, and European integration.

The statement also notes that society should be able to see in real time how people's deputies vote and what position they publicly express.

We live in conditions of great distrust and social tension. Transparency in decision-making is not a formality, but the basis of trust in parliament. Secrecy only reinforces suspicions of backroom deals and discredits institutions - emphasized in the joint statement.

The statement demands the immediate resumption of online broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada plenary sessions, starting from the next one.

Public organizations:

CHESNO Movement;

Transparency International Ukraine;

Anti-Corruption Headquarters;

Interdisciplinary Scientific and Educational Center for Combating Corruption (ACREC);

Anti-Corruption Center MEZHA;

Automaidan;

Women's Anti-Corruption Movement;

Analytical Center StateWatch;

Institute of Mass Information;

Detector Media;

Human Rights Center ZMINA;

Center for Joint Actions;

Center for Public Investigations;

Public Monitoring of Ukraine;

Coordination Center for Public Control;

SMART MEDIA;

Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center;

ProMedia;

Open Data Association;

Recovery Window Media Network;

Pylyp Orlyk Institute of Democracy;

Media Movement;

Rivne Center for Social Partnership;

Docudays;

De-facto Media Group;

All-Ukrainian Association of Local Government Bodies Association of Cities of Ukraine;

Institute of Legislative Ideas;

Code 21;

Veterans Park of Ukraine;

Laboratory of Legislative Initiatives;

Ukrainian Independent Center for Political Research.

Media:

Bihus.Info;

ZN.UA;

Glavcom;

LB.ua;

Online media Platfor.ma;

Oleksiy Tarasov, editor-in-chief of Radio NV;

NGL.media;

Slidstvo.info;

Online media ZHAR.INFO;

Prykhyst Media Group;

Zaporizhzhia Center for Investigations;

Rubryka Media Solutions;

Eastern Variant;

Fourth Estate Agency for Journalistic Investigations;

Ukraїner;

Nashi Hroshi;

Varosh;

Ukrainska Pravda;

Suspilne;

The Ukrainians Media;

Grati;

Espreso.

The statement is open for signing - you can join via the link.

EU cuts aid to Ukraine by €1.5 billion due to NABU and SAPO decisions - NYT

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAPO. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada would convene for a session on July 31 to consider, among other things, urgent presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.