Radio Dictation of National Unity-2025: Ukrainians can join via "Diia"

On Monday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity is scheduled – on this day, the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language is also celebrated. Ukrainians can join the dictation through "Diia", UNN reports.

The radio dictation will take place at 11:00 AM: you can join it anywhere – at home, abroad, or in the occupied territories.

The text of the radio dictation was written by Ukrainian writer Yevhenia Kuznetsova, author of the novels "Ask Miechka", "Ladder", "Sheep are whole". The voice of the event will be People's Artist of Ukraine and TV presenter Natalia Sumska – the message says.

This radio dictation will be broadcast on all platforms of Suspilne Movlennya. To write it, you need a sheet of paper, a pen, and Diia.TV or Diia.Radio, as well as a love for the Ukrainian language, emphasized in "Diia".

On October 25, 2024, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation based on Oksana Zabuzhko's text was performed by Pavlo Vyshebaba. Reactions to the 25th radio dictation were quite ambiguous.