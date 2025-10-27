Radio Dictation of National Unity-2025: Ukrainians can join via "Diia"

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 9430 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12152 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15679 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18334 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18167 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55447 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52752 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45584 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47895 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Publications
Exclusives
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35624 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The EconomistOctober 27, 02:14 AM • 32783 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 25092 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 33194 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM • 9556 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 66914 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 91539 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 111044 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 94171 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 113857 views
Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 820 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35721 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 59938 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 66737 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 66375 views
Radio Dictation of National Unity-2025: Ukrainians can join via "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2816 views

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity will take place on October 27 at 11:00 AM, and anyone can join from anywhere. The text was written by Yevheniya Kuznetsova, and Nataliya Sumska will be the voice.

Radio Dictation of National Unity-2025: Ukrainians can join via "Diia"

On Monday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity is scheduled – on this day, the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language is also celebrated. Ukrainians can join the dictation through "Diia", UNN reports.

Details

The radio dictation will take place at 11:00 AM: you can join it anywhere – at home, abroad, or in the occupied territories.

The text of the radio dictation was written by Ukrainian writer Yevhenia Kuznetsova, author of the novels "Ask Miechka", "Ladder", "Sheep are whole". The voice of the event will be People's Artist of Ukraine and TV presenter Natalia Sumska

– the message says.

This radio dictation will be broadcast on all platforms of Suspilne Movlennya. To write it, you need a sheet of paper, a pen, and Diia.TV or Diia.Radio, as well as a love for the Ukrainian language, emphasized in "Diia".

Recall

On October 25, 2024, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation based on Oksana Zabuzhko's text was performed by Pavlo Vyshebaba. Reactions to the 25th radio dictation were quite ambiguous.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCultureTechnologies
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Suspilne