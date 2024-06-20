Serbia threatens to refuse to participate in the European football championship because of chanting fans

Сербія пригрозила вийти з ЄВРО-2024 через скандування фанатів під час матчу Хорватії та Албанії. Piche UNN iz posilannyam on Le Parisien.

Details

Serbia has threatened to withdraw from Euro 2024 due to aggressive chants from fans during the match between Croatia and Albania

context

On Wednesday, during the Group B match between Croatia and Albania, which ended in a 2-2 draw, fans of both teams could be heard chanting calls to kill Serbs.

Secretary General of the Football Union of Serbia Jovan Schurbatovic said that his national team will refuse to participate in the European Championship if UEFA does not punish the fans.

"We are ready not to continue the competition if UEFA does not punish them," the official commented.

According to experts, the Serbs are not going to leave the competition.

"I think it's a bluff. ",- said Aleksandar Holiga, editor-in-chief of the Croatian sports media "Telesport".

"Such chants are terrible, but in Croatia and Serbia you constantly hear such texts at the championship," he says, predicting that the Albanian and Croatian federations will have to "pay fines".

