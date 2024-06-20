Russian hackers accused of trying to disrupt the broadcast of the Euro 2024 match in Poland

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15267 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 143995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155180 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208536 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244550 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151490 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370789 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183236 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149966 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 144053 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 122617 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141624 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155223 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11540 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12811 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16950 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18162 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32830 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russian hackers accused of trying to disrupt the broadcast of the Euro 2024 match in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17232 views

Russian hackers are accused of trying to disrupt the broadcast of the Euro 2024 match between Poland and the Netherlands with a DDoS attack on the Polish TV company TVP.

Russian hackers accused of trying to disrupt the broadcast of the Euro 2024 match in Poland

Polish Deputy Minister of digitalization Pavel Olszewski said that Russian hackers were involved in a cyber attack on TVP during the match of the Polish national team at the European football championship. This is reported by Rmf24, reports UNN.

Details

A DDOS attack on TVP took place on Sunday, June 16, at 16:00 during the start of the match of the first round of the group stage between the national teams of Poland and the Netherlands.

All traces lead to Russia. The moment was random. The attack occurred almost exactly during the start of the Poland-Netherlands match. Fortunately, our computer services responded in seconds. It was a DDOS attack aimed at disabling the service, that is, to deprive Polish citizens of the opportunity to watch the match online

Olszewski said in an interview with Polish Radio Rmf 24.

He said that the attack was carried out from Polish servers, but this "does not matter much in terms of inspiration." According to the deputy minister, over the past three months, Polish services have recorded more than 100 thousand cyber attacks.

context

On June 16, The Netherlands beat Poland 2-1.

russian hackers claim a cyberattack on the website of a Spanish company that prepares tanks for Ukraine05.06.24, 15:54 • 21636 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsTechnologies
Netherlands
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91