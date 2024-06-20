Russian hackers accused of trying to disrupt the broadcast of the Euro 2024 match in Poland

Polish Deputy Minister of digitalization Pavel Olszewski said that Russian hackers were involved in a cyber attack on TVP during the match of the Polish national team at the European football championship. This is reported by Rmf24, reports UNN.

Details

A DDOS attack on TVP took place on Sunday, June 16, at 16:00 during the start of the match of the first round of the group stage between the national teams of Poland and the Netherlands.

All traces lead to Russia. The moment was random. The attack occurred almost exactly during the start of the Poland-Netherlands match. Fortunately, our computer services responded in seconds. It was a DDOS attack aimed at disabling the service, that is, to deprive Polish citizens of the opportunity to watch the match online Olszewski said in an interview with Polish Radio Rmf 24.

He said that the attack was carried out from Polish servers, but this "does not matter much in terms of inspiration." According to the deputy minister, over the past three months, Polish services have recorded more than 100 thousand cyber attacks.

context

On June 16, The Netherlands beat Poland 2-1.

