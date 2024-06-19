Georgian fans sing "Putin is a f***ing f***" at Euro 2024
Kyiv • UNN
Georgian fans sang the anti-Putin song "Putin is a f***ing idiot" during the Euro 2024 match between Georgia and Turkey, which was broadcast live on the Russian sports channel Match TV.
Details
The song was broadcast live on the Russian sports channel Match TV, which broadcasts the Euros.
The Turkish national team defeated Georgia in the opening round of Group F of the European Championship.
