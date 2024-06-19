$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11762 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 123140 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126803 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141338 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201013 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240281 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148344 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370203 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182639 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149826 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Georgian fans sing "Putin is a f***ing f***" at Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30103 views

Georgian fans sang the anti-Putin song "Putin is a f***ing idiot" during the Euro 2024 match between Georgia and Turkey, which was broadcast live on the Russian sports channel Match TV.

Georgian fans sing "Putin is a f***ing f***" at Euro 2024

During the match between Georgia and Turkey at the European Football Championship, the fans of the Georgian national team sang a hit song about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "Putin h***o", reports UNN.

Details

The song was broadcast live on the Russian sports channel Match TV, which broadcasts the Euros.

The Turkish national team defeated Georgia in the opening round of Group F of the European Championship.

Georgian and Turkish fans fight before Euro 2024 match18.06.24, 21:00 • 27272 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsPolitics
Turkey
Georgia
