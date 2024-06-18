Georgian and Turkish fans fight before Euro 2024 match

Today in Dortmund, Germany, the national teams of Georgia and Turkey are playing in the first round of the Euro 2024 group stage. Before the match, Georgian and Turkish fans started a fight at the stadium. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian service of the BBC.

Shortly before the match, Georgian and Turkish fans reportedly started a fight at the stadium. The clashes started before the entrance to the stand with fans from Turkey.

The fans of the two teams were separated by the German police. The fight involved about 40 people from each side.

Georgian blogger Nikolai Levshits said that special forces and stewards took about 10 offenders outside the stadium.

It should be noted that this is the first ever European Championship for Georgia. The national team played a bright match, but lost to Turkey with a score of 1:3.

