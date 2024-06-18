$41.340.03
Georgian and Turkish fans fight before Euro 2024 match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27272 views

In Dortmund, Germany, before the Euro 2024 group stage match between Georgia and Turkey, Georgian and Turkish fans started a fight at the stadium, involving about 40 people from each side, which led to clashes that required police intervention and the removal of about 10 offenders.

Today in Dortmund, Germany, the national teams of Georgia and Turkey are playing in the first round of the Euro 2024 group stage. Before the match, Georgian and Turkish fans started a fight at the stadium. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian service of the BBC.

Details

Shortly before the match, Georgian and Turkish fans reportedly started a fight at the stadium. The clashes started before the entrance to the stand with fans from Turkey.

The fans of the two teams were separated by the German police. The fight involved about 40 people from each side.

Georgian blogger Nikolai Levshits said that special forces and stewards took about 10 offenders outside the stadium.

It should be noted that this is the first ever European Championship for Georgia. The national team played a bright match, but lost to Turkey with a score of 1:3.

Recall

Yesterday, Serhiy Rebrov's wards had an unsuccessful start at the Euro 2024 championship. In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania 3-0.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Germany
Romania
Turkey
Georgia
