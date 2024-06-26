Ukraine draws with Belgium and crashes out of Euro 2024

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84306 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104274 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180671 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139136 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366331 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181154 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149318 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197752 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75682 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 70245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 84306 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84815 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104274 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11000 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15279 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36438 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38119 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 48287 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine draws with Belgium and crashes out of Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20460 views

Ukraine drew 0-0 with Belgium in the group stage of Euro 2024, crashing out of the tournament with 4 points.

Ukraine draws with Belgium and crashes out of Euro 2024

The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended with a score of 0:0. And although the blue and yellows did not suffer a defeat, the number of points scored does not allow them to continue their journey to the Euro, reports UNN.

"We draw with Belgium and leave Euro 2024 with four points. Thank you for your desire and character, Ukraine," the UAF said.

Add

The President's Office has already reacted to the national team's result and noted that they played well.

"Success is not about winning or losing, but about the ability to come out of each situation stronger and smarter, about the ability to draw conclusions.

The national team played well. I thank the players, fans, coaches, and everyone who fought for Ukraine on the field. We are together, we are united. There will still be a Euro ahead," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Office of the President of Ukraine
UEFA Euro 2024
Telegram
Andriy Yermak
Belgium
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40