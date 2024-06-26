Ukraine draws with Belgium and crashes out of Euro 2024

The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended with a score of 0:0. And although the blue and yellows did not suffer a defeat, the number of points scored does not allow them to continue their journey to the Euro, reports UNN.

"We draw with Belgium and leave Euro 2024 with four points. Thank you for your desire and character, Ukraine," the UAF said.

The President's Office has already reacted to the national team's result and noted that they played well.

"Success is not about winning or losing, but about the ability to come out of each situation stronger and smarter, about the ability to draw conclusions.

The national team played well. I thank the players, fans, coaches, and everyone who fought for Ukraine on the field. We are together, we are united. There will still be a Euro ahead," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.