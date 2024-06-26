Border dog Fischer predicted the winner of the Ukraine-Belgium match: video forecast
Kyiv • UNN
The border dog Fischer predicted the winner of the Ukraine-Belgium match before the game even started.
Before the Ukraine-Belgium match, the border guard dog Fischer made his prediction about the winner, UNN reports.
"The Ukraine-Belgium match will start soon. And our Fischer is ready to make a prediction about the victory," the State Border Guard Service said and released a video forecast.
Euro 2024: the starting lineups of Ukraine and Belgium have been announced26.06.24, 18:46 • 14854 views