Euro 2024: the starting lineups of Ukraine and Belgium have been announced
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will play Belgium in the decisive Euro 2024 group match in Stuttgart, with Mykolenko, Dovbyk and Yaremchuk in the starting lineup.
The third match of the Ukrainian national team in the Euro 2024 group tournament will take place in Stuttgart today. The game against Belgium will start at 19:00 Kyiv time, reports UNN with reference to the UAF.
Details
According to the UAF, the Ukrainian starting lineup against Belgium was not without surprises.
"Finally, defender Vitaliy Mykolenko will play his first minutes at the Euros, a pair of forwards Artem Dovbyk and Roman Yaremchuk will be at the forefront of the attack, and winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who played from the first minute in the matches against Romania and Slovakia, is in reserve. Serhiy Rebrov chose a 5-3-2 formation for the decisive battle with the Belgian national team," the statement said.
Starting lineup of the national team of Ukraine: 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 22. Mykola Matvienko (k), 3. Oleksandr Svatok, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 24. Oleksandr Tymchyk, 18. Volodymyr Brazhko, 14. Heorhiy Sudakov, 19. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 9. Roman Yaremchuk.
Spare: 1. Heorhiy Bushchan, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Serhiy Sydorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andriy Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinowski, 10. Mykhailo Mudryk, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Valeriy Bondar, 23. Andriy Lunin, 25. Vladyslav Vanat, 26. Bohdan Mykhailichenko.
Starting lineup of the Belgian national team: 1. Kun Castells, 21. Timothy Castan, 3. Arthur Theat, 4. Wout Fass, 5. Jan Vertonghen, 8. Juri Tielemans, 24. Amadou Onana, 7. Kevin De Bruyne, 9. Leandro Trossar, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 22. Jérémy Doku
Spare: 2. Zeno Debast, 11. Yannick Carrasco, 12. Thomas Kaminsky, 13. Mats Sels, 16. Aster Vranks, 17. Charles De Catelare, 18. Orel Mangala, 19. Johan Bakayoko, 20. Lois Openda, 23. Arthur Vermeeren, 25. Maxime De Kuiper
Application of the national team of Ukraine for the match with Belgium (by numbers)
1. Heorhiy Bushchan, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Oleksandr Svatok, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Serhiy Sydorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andriy Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinowski, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykhailo Mudryk, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarnyi, 14. Heorhiy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 18. Volodymyr Brazhko, 19. Mykola Shaparenko, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Valeriy Bondar, 22. Mykola Matvienko, 23. Andriy Lunin, 24. Oleksandr Tymchyk, 25. Vladyslav Vanat, 26. Bohdan Mykhailichenko.
Recall
Today, on June 26, in Stuttgart at the Arena Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will play its last match of the group round of Euro 2024 against Belgium (starting at 19:00 Kyiv time).
The Arena Stuttgart stands are expected to be full of 54,000 spectators, with 11,147 supporting the Ukrainian team and 10,509 supporting the Belgian team.
Today's match will be covered by 204 accredited journalists and 60 photojournalists. The arena is equipped with 28 TV and radio commentary positions.