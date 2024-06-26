Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the elimination of Ukraine's national team from Euro 2024 and supported the team, noting that "our great victories are ahead," UNN reports.

"A strong nation is one that remains united and supports each other at all times. In times of defeat and in times of victory. Today we thank the Ukrainian national football team. Despite the disappointing result, you fought for our country. Our great victories are ahead! Ukraine's victories. In the meantime, let's keep the momentum going, let's get up to move on and become stronger in the future! Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelensky said.

Recall

The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended with a score of 0:0. Although the blue and yellows did not suffer a defeat, the number of points scored does not allow them to continue their journey to the Euros.