Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 2024

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50383 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80049 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166575 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213169 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131879 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180081 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148751 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197500 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 50310 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56788 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60554 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79985 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3308 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32871 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34836 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47987 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54149 views

The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended in a 0-0 draw, disappointing Ukraine's hopes of further progression in the tournament. However, President Zelensky thanked the team for fighting for our country.

Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the elimination of Ukraine's national team from Euro 2024 and supported the team, noting that "our great victories are ahead," UNN reports.

"A strong nation is one that remains united and supports each other at all times. In times of defeat and in times of victory. Today we thank the Ukrainian national football team. Despite the disappointing result, you fought for our country. Our great victories are ahead! Ukraine's victories. In the meantime, let's keep the momentum going, let's get up to move on and become stronger in the future! Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelensky said.

Recall

The Euro 2024 group round match between Ukraine and Belgium ended with a score of 0:0. Although the blue and yellows did not suffer a defeat, the number of points scored does not allow them to continue their journey to the Euros.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
UEFA Euro 2024
Belgium
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40