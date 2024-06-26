Ukraine's entry to Euro 2024: Coach Rebrov on the defeat by Romania and the lack of goals

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105292 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226541 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366558 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181218 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149350 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197765 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8786 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11185 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15442 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36582 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38255 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine's entry to Euro 2024: Coach Rebrov on the defeat by Romania and the lack of goals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24290 views

Ukraine failed to qualify for the Euro 2024 playoffs, losing to Romania and finishing fourth in its group, despite the fact that, according to head coach Serhiy Rebrov, the young team has great prospects for the future.

Ukraine's entry to Euro 2024: Coach Rebrov on the defeat by Romania and the lack of goals

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov told what Ukraine lacked to get out of the group for the Euro. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

"Unfortunately, we didn't make it to the playoffs because we lost the game against Romania. Not only points, but also goals. We have the youngest team at the Euros. I see great prospects for this team in the future," Serhii Rebrov.

Recall

On June 26 at 19:00 in Stuttgart, Germany, a match of the 3rd round of Group E of Euro 2024 between the national teams of Ukraine and Belgium took place. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. In a parallel match, Romania and Slovakia played 1:1. Ukraine took fourth place in the group and was eliminated from Euro 2024.

Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 202426.06.24, 21:33 • 54149 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Stuttgart
UEFA Euro 2024
Belgium
Germany
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
