Ukraine's entry to Euro 2024: Coach Rebrov on the defeat by Romania and the lack of goals

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov told what Ukraine lacked to get out of the group for the Euro. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

"Unfortunately, we didn't make it to the playoffs because we lost the game against Romania. Not only points, but also goals. We have the youngest team at the Euros. I see great prospects for this team in the future," Serhii Rebrov.

Recall

On June 26 at 19:00 in Stuttgart, Germany, a match of the 3rd round of Group E of Euro 2024 between the national teams of Ukraine and Belgium took place. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. In a parallel match, Romania and Slovakia played 1:1. Ukraine took fourth place in the group and was eliminated from Euro 2024.

Our great victories are ahead: Zelensky reacts to Ukraine's elimination from Euro 2024