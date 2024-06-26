Euro 2024: Ukraine announces bid for final match against Belgium

The Ukrainian national football team has announced an application for the decisive match of the Euro 2024 Group round against Belgium, which includes 26 players, Reports UNN with reference to EFA.

Details

Today, June 26, in Stuttgart at the Arena Stuttgart, the Ukrainian national team will play its last match of the Euro 2024 Group round, against Belgium. It starts at 19: 00 Kyiv time.

The application of the Ukrainian national team for the match with Belgium has been announced (by numbers):

1. Georgy Bushan, 2. Yefim Konoplya, 3. Alexander Svatok, 4. Maxim Taloverov, 5. Sergey Sidorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andrey Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinovsky, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mikhail Mudrik, 11. Artem Dovbik, 12. Anatoly Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Georgy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaly Mikolenko, 17. Alexander Zinchenko, 18. Vladimir Brazhko, 19. Nikolay Shaparenko, 20. Alexander Zubkov, 21. Valery Bondar, 22. Nikolay Matvienko, 23. Andrey Lunin, 24. Alexander Tymchik, 25. Vladislav Vanat, 26. Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

