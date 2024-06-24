"I am preparing normally for the game": Mikolenko spoke about his condition on the eve of the match with Belgium

Left-back of the English "Everton" and the national team of Ukraine Vitaly Mikolenko said that he has been training on the field with the team for two days and is preparing for the match with Belgium in Normal mode. Mikolenko stated this at a press conference on the eve of the match with Belgium, the correspondent reports UNN.

"Everything is fine, I have already been training for two full days with the team. I am very happy that I have returned to the football field with the team and am preparing normally for the game with Belgium," Mikolenko said.

Vitaly Mikolenko was injured just before the start of the European Championship - in a friendly game against Moldova. The defender was diagnosed with a foot injury. Head coach of the team Sergey Rebrov reported that Mikolenko will resume training in the general group of the team the day before the match against Slovakia at the 2024 European football championship.

Ukraine has already played two matches at Euro 2024. in the first match, our team defeated Romania with a score of 3:0.

In the second match, Rebrov's team, thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine won the First victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage.

In both cases, Mikolenko was included in the final bid of the national team for the match, but so far he has not spent a single minute on the field. Ukraine will play its next match against Belgium on Wednesday, June 26.