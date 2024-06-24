"I am preparing normally for the game": Mikolenko spoke about his condition on the eve of the match with Belgium

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90327 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101395 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118652 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188707 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143101 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368954 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181721 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197909 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90324 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85016 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101385 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99053 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118648 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 652 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4030 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11549 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13200 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17224 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"I am preparing normally for the game": Mikolenko spoke about his condition on the eve of the match with Belgium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14641 views

Vitaliy Mikolenko, the left-back of Everton and the Ukrainian national team, has been training with the team for two days and is preparing for the match with Belgium as usual.

"I am preparing normally for the game": Mikolenko spoke about his condition on the eve of the match with Belgium

Left-back of the English "Everton" and the national team of Ukraine Vitaly Mikolenko said that he has been training on the field with the team for two days and is preparing for the match with Belgium in Normal mode. Mikolenko stated this at a press conference on the eve of the match with Belgium, the correspondent reports UNN.

Details

"Everything is fine, I have already been training for two full days with the team. I am very happy that I have returned to the football field with the team and am preparing normally for the game with Belgium," Mikolenko said.

Recall

Vitaly Mikolenko was injured just before the start of the European Championship - in a friendly game against Moldova. The defender was diagnosed with a foot injury. Head coach of the team Sergey Rebrov reported that Mikolenko will resume training in the general group of the team the day before the match against Slovakia at the 2024 European football championship.

Ukraine has already played two matches at Euro 2024. in the first match, our team defeated Romania with a score of 3:0.

In the second match, Rebrov's team, thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine won the First victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage.

In both cases, Mikolenko was included in the final bid of the national team for the match, but so far he has not spent a single minute on the field. Ukraine will play its next match against Belgium on Wednesday, June 26.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31