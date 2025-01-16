ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Centers for Assistance to Ukrainians Abroad: the first hub in Berlin has been announced, and the government promises the following practical steps

Centers for Assistance to Ukrainians Abroad: the first hub in Berlin has been announced, and the government promises the following practical steps

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56790 views

The first “Unity Hub” center for Ukrainian refugees in Germany will be established in Berlin. The center will provide cultural opportunities, language courses, and employment assistance.

During a meeting of the Ukrainian-German governmental group, the creation of the first of a network of Unity Hub centers is announced. Similar institutions will be opened in Germany.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

Details

During a meeting between Oleksiy Chernyshov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, and Nancy Feser, Minister of the Interior of Germany, practical steps to create a Unity Hub for Ukrainians in Berlin were discussed .

Our partners not only support this initiative but are actively involved in its implementation. Potential locations for the first such center in the German capital have already been proposed

- the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized. 
Image

The creation of the first of the network of centers "Unity Hub" was also announced by the head of the German Ministry of Internal Affairs Nancy Feather.

The institutions are intended to serve as a point of contact for Ukrainian refugees in Germany, provide cultural opportunities, offer language and culture lessons, and support in finding work in Ukraine and Germany. 

According to the German Interior Ministry, about 1.24 million Ukrainians who fled the war unleashed by Russia currently live in Germany.

Image

More than 350,000 of them are children and young people under the age of 18. Among adult Ukrainian refugees, more than 60% are women, according to the German Interior Ministry.

Recall

The state is ready to offer Ukrainians abroad jobs at defense enterprises with the possibility of reservations from mobilization. This was stated by the Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary to Radio Free Europe.

61% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return to Ukraine when it is safe. The UN is working with the government to provide housing and employment for future returnees.

UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe16.01.25, 15:30 • 41547 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
federalne-ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-nimechchynaFederal Ministry of the Interior of Germany
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

