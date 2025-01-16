Centers for Assistance to Ukrainians Abroad: the first hub in Berlin has been announced, and the government promises the following practical steps

During a meeting of the Ukrainian-German governmental group, the creation of the first of a network of Unity Hub centers is announced. Similar institutions will be opened in Germany.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

Details

During a meeting between Oleksiy Chernyshov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, and Nancy Feser, Minister of the Interior of Germany, practical steps to create a Unity Hub for Ukrainians in Berlin were discussed .

Our partners not only support this initiative but are actively involved in its implementation. Potential locations for the first such center in the German capital have already been proposed - the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

The creation of the first of the network of centers "Unity Hub" was also announced by the head of the German Ministry of Internal Affairs Nancy Feather.

The institutions are intended to serve as a point of contact for Ukrainian refugees in Germany, provide cultural opportunities, offer language and culture lessons, and support in finding work in Ukraine and Germany.

According to the German Interior Ministry, about 1.24 million Ukrainians who fled the war unleashed by Russia currently live in Germany.

More than 350,000 of them are children and young people under the age of 18. Among adult Ukrainian refugees, more than 60% are women, according to the German Interior Ministry.

Recall

The state is ready to offer Ukrainians abroad jobs at defense enterprises with the possibility of reservations from mobilization. This was stated by the Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary to Radio Free Europe.

61% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return to Ukraine when it is safe. The UN is working with the government to provide housing and employment for future returnees.

UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe