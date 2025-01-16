UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe

Most Ukrainian refugees want to return home as soon as it is safe in Ukraine. According to the survey, 61% of them are ready to return when the conditions are right. This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during a press conference, UNN reports .

Details

"This morning, at a very constructive meeting we had with the Prime Minister, we discussed that the goal is, of course, not only to ensure that these people remain refugees forever. The goal is to create conditions for these people to return to Ukraine. This is what Ukraine needs, and this is what the majority of refugees want according to our survey: 61% of refugees want to return to Ukraine as soon as safe conditions are established in Ukraine," Grandi said.

He noted that they want to start working on housing and employment issues right away. According to Grandi, he met with the Deputy Minister of Economy this morning as they are looking to support the government's Ukrainian programs aimed at creating conditions for more employment opportunities, including skills training and job creation programs. He also added that they are cooperating with the government on housing and living conditions.

Recall

The United Nations plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025.