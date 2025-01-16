UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133375 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119585 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127642 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128620 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161769 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109061 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104243 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113821 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 56410 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120123 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118308 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 46856 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 60979 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133408 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185475 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174900 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131430 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148928 views
UN Commissioner: over 60% of Ukrainian refugees are ready to return home when it is safe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41548 views

61% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return to Ukraine when it is safe. The UN is working with the government to provide housing and employment for future returnees.

Most Ukrainian refugees want to return home as soon as it is safe in Ukraine. According to the survey, 61% of them are ready to return when the conditions are right. This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during a press conference, UNN reports .

Details

"This morning, at a very constructive meeting we had with the Prime Minister, we discussed that the goal is, of course, not only to ensure that these people remain refugees forever. The goal is to create conditions for these people to return to Ukraine. This is what Ukraine needs, and this is what the majority of refugees want according to our survey: 61% of refugees want to return to Ukraine as soon as safe conditions are established in Ukraine," Grandi said.

He noted that they want to start working on housing and employment issues right away. According to Grandi, he met with the Deputy Minister of Economy this morning as they are looking to support the government's Ukrainian programs aimed at creating conditions for more employment opportunities, including skills training and job creation programs. He also added that they are cooperating with the government on housing and living conditions.

Recall

The United Nations plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Our people abroad
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

