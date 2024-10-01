SBU serves suspicion notice to Pushylin and his accomplices for deportation of over 30 Ukrainian children to Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 87402 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106071 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171101 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140107 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144404 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184073 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174413 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111672 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 40589 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113810 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 60533 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 66915 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174390 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201702 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190569 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142840 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142765 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147413 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138794 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155632 views
Actual
SBU serves suspicion notice to Pushylin and his accomplices for deportation of over 30 Ukrainian children to Russia

SBU serves suspicion notice to Pushylin and his accomplices for deportation of over 30 Ukrainian children to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15243 views

The SBU has served Denys Pushylin and his accomplices with a notice of suspicion of deportation of 31 children from the occupied Donetsk region to Russia. The children were taken to a boarding house near Moscow that belongs to the Putin administration.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Donetsk region governor Denys Pushylin and his accomplices, who deported at least 31 Ukrainian children to Putin's boarding house in Moscow Region. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

According to the investigation, after Russia's full-scale invasion, underage Ukrainian citizens were taken to the Polyany boarding house in the Moscow region, which is part of the Presidential Administration.

We are talking about 16 underage boys and 15 girls.  Among them are three children from Mariupol, who were forcibly taken from their father by the Nazis and sent to the Olenivska colony. Also, 19 orphans and children deprived of parental care were deported from Mariupol.

Lubinets: 1.5 million children living in the occupied territories are at risk of deportation12.09.24, 22:14 • 39345 views

Another 9 minors were abducted from children's social centers in Shakhtarsk and Khartsyzsk.

The Kremlin's order to deport Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Donetsk region was carried out by the head of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, Denis Pushilin.

To this end, he signed "Resolution No. 84" on the departure of children, allegedly for "rehabilitation" in medical and recreational facilities in Russia.

Gauleiter instructed his "advisor" Eleonora Fedorenko and Svetlana Mayboroda, who heads the so-called "service for family and children's affairs of the dpr", to implement this instruction.

The investigation revealed that the abducted children were first taken to the temporarily occupied Donetsk, then transported by bus to Rostov-on-Don, and then by plane to Moscow.

From there, the minors were taken to a countryside boarding house of the Putin administration.

Ukrainian prisoners deported by Russia: lawyer tells whether the issue of determining their status is being resolved01.08.24, 15:03 • 108484 views

Subsequently, some of the deported children were transferred to the "upbringing" of Russian citizens. In particular, one child was placed with the family of Maria lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

Based on the newly documented facts, SBU investigators served Pushylin, Fedorenko and Mayboroda suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy)

- SBU stations. 

Recall

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Putin and his subordinate for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising