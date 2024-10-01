SBU serves suspicion notice to Pushylin and his accomplices for deportation of over 30 Ukrainian children to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Donetsk region governor Denys Pushylin and his accomplices, who deported at least 31 Ukrainian children to Putin's boarding house in Moscow Region. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

According to the investigation, after Russia's full-scale invasion, underage Ukrainian citizens were taken to the Polyany boarding house in the Moscow region, which is part of the Presidential Administration.

We are talking about 16 underage boys and 15 girls. Among them are three children from Mariupol, who were forcibly taken from their father by the Nazis and sent to the Olenivska colony. Also, 19 orphans and children deprived of parental care were deported from Mariupol.

Another 9 minors were abducted from children's social centers in Shakhtarsk and Khartsyzsk.

The Kremlin's order to deport Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Donetsk region was carried out by the head of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, Denis Pushilin.

To this end, he signed "Resolution No. 84" on the departure of children, allegedly for "rehabilitation" in medical and recreational facilities in Russia.

Gauleiter instructed his "advisor" Eleonora Fedorenko and Svetlana Mayboroda, who heads the so-called "service for family and children's affairs of the dpr", to implement this instruction.

The investigation revealed that the abducted children were first taken to the temporarily occupied Donetsk, then transported by bus to Rostov-on-Don, and then by plane to Moscow.

From there, the minors were taken to a countryside boarding house of the Putin administration.

Subsequently, some of the deported children were transferred to the "upbringing" of Russian citizens. In particular, one child was placed with the family of Maria lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

Based on the newly documented facts, SBU investigators served Pushylin, Fedorenko and Mayboroda suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) - SBU stations.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Putin and his subordinate for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.