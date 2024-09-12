Lubinets: 1.5 million children living in the occupied territories are at risk of deportation
Kyiv • UNN
Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has stated that 1.5 million Ukrainian children under occupation are at daily risk of deportation. According to the Children of War portal, 19,546 children have already been deported.
Every day, 1.5 million Ukrainian children under Russian occupation are at risk of deportation. This was stated by Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, UNN reports with reference to FREEDOM.
"1.5 million Ukrainian children under Russian occupation are at risk of deportation every day" - Lubinets
According to the Children of War web portal, 19,546 Ukrainian children have been deported.
"Ukrainian children from the occupied territories are sent to Russian regions for rehabilitation, and it is not known how many of them will return," Lubinets said
Previously
According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, at least 575 Ukrainian children were killed by Russian aggression, more than 19,500 were taken to Russia.