Lubinets: 1.5 million children living in the occupied territories are at risk of deportation

Every day, 1.5 million Ukrainian children under Russian occupation are at risk of deportation. This was stated by Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, UNN reports with reference to FREEDOM.

According to the Children of War web portal, 19,546 Ukrainian children have been deported.

"Ukrainian children from the occupied territories are sent to Russian regions for rehabilitation, and it is not known how many of them will return," Lubinets said

According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, at least 575 Ukrainian children were killed by Russian aggression, more than 19,500 were taken to Russia.