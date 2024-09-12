The devil is in the details: Zelenskyy on foreign components in Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian schools

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115556 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192426 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150383 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142125 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195281 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50352 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77046 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73330 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47646 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54267 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192426 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195281 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211355 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199683 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148452 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152007 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159487 views
Actual
The devil is in the details: Zelenskyy on foreign components in Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian schools

The devil is in the details: Zelenskyy on foreign components in Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46947 views

The President of Ukraine said that Russian missiles attacking Ukrainian schools may contain components from America, Europe and Asia. He emphasized that the safety of children is everyone's concern.

Russian missiles attacking Ukrainian schools may contain parts from America, Europe, and Asia . This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, and noted that "the safety of children concerns everyone," UNN reports.

"...it's very easy to condemn a Russian missile flying into our school. But it's not so easy to recognize that this missile could have parts from America, Europe, Asia, from any part of the world. You know, there is a saying: the devil is in the details. This example of missiles, unfortunately, proves it. In every sense of the word. 

How is this possible? And even though it is not easy to admit it, isn't it just as easy to fix it, to stop it, to solve it?

And this Summit in particular, and all the efforts of Ukraine and our allies in general, prove that the safety of children today concerns all of us: each and every one of us," Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that it is the safety of children that should unite and it unites everyone today, regardless of any political level.

Strengthening sanctions against Russia remains an urgent issue – the EU representative in KNIISE was shown foreign components in Russian missiles10.06.24, 16:50 • 18990 views

"Leaders of states, first ladies and gentlemen, international organizations and institutions, active, courageous and caring people from all over the world. In general, - are adults who have to overcome childish challenges.

Ukraine definitely wants to solve this problem. Ukraine knows the answers to all these questions. It offers its solutions to the world. Our Formula for Peace, the plan for our victory, the Peace Summit - there are all these just answers to a just end to the war. This is what should happen when the one who encroached on the safety of children, first of all, is held accountable for what he has done. And the repetition of such crimes in the future will be impossible," Zelensky summarized.

Western partners respond to information on foreign components in Russian weapons identified by Ukrainian experts - Ministry of Justice15.07.24, 13:46 • 116550 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising