The devil is in the details: Zelenskyy on foreign components in Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian schools

Russian missiles attacking Ukrainian schools may contain parts from America, Europe, and Asia . This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, and noted that "the safety of children concerns everyone," UNN reports.

"...it's very easy to condemn a Russian missile flying into our school. But it's not so easy to recognize that this missile could have parts from America, Europe, Asia, from any part of the world. You know, there is a saying: the devil is in the details. This example of missiles, unfortunately, proves it. In every sense of the word.

How is this possible? And even though it is not easy to admit it, isn't it just as easy to fix it, to stop it, to solve it?

And this Summit in particular, and all the efforts of Ukraine and our allies in general, prove that the safety of children today concerns all of us: each and every one of us," Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that it is the safety of children that should unite and it unites everyone today, regardless of any political level.

Strengthening sanctions against Russia remains an urgent issue – the EU representative in KNIISE was shown foreign components in Russian missiles

"Leaders of states, first ladies and gentlemen, international organizations and institutions, active, courageous and caring people from all over the world. In general, - are adults who have to overcome childish challenges.

Ukraine definitely wants to solve this problem. Ukraine knows the answers to all these questions. It offers its solutions to the world. Our Formula for Peace, the plan for our victory, the Peace Summit - there are all these just answers to a just end to the war. This is what should happen when the one who encroached on the safety of children, first of all, is held accountable for what he has done. And the repetition of such crimes in the future will be impossible," Zelensky summarized.

Western partners respond to information on foreign components in Russian weapons identified by Ukrainian experts - Ministry of Justice