Strengthening sanctions against Russia remains an urgent issue – the EU representative in KNIISE was shown foreign components in Russian missiles

Strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation remains an urgent issue, because the enemy actively uses high-tech Western components in its missiles that attack Ukraine. David O'sullivan, special representative for the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia, was able to verify this during a visit to the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations. Details of the meeting in his tg channel were reported by the director of KNIISE Alexander Ruvin, writes UNN.

In particular, the EU special representative demonstrated the wreckage and electronic components of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles and other weapons used by the Russian Federation in war crimes against Ukraine.

"The strengthening of European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine should remain an urgent issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. It is high-tech components that are generally key elements for ensuring the functioning of control, power and navigation systems of Russian missiles.

EU control over the export of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and weapons," Ruvin said.

The director of KNIISE also added that coordination of actions and maintaining the unity of the EU member states and Ukraine on this issue are key to strengthening the sanctions regime and ensuring its effectiveness.

Alexander Ruvin previously reportedthat almost 300 different components of foreign-made microelectronics were found in North Korean-made ballistic missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine.

"Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a car report was prepared on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of the elements provide navigation of the rocket, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc.," said the director of KNIISE.