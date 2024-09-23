ukenru
Germany finds 95 kg of cocaine in banana boxes in supermarkets

Germany finds 95 kg of cocaine in banana boxes in supermarkets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23086 views

In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.

95 kg of drugs in bags were found in boxes with bananas in several branches of a supermarket chain in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The findings were made in the cities of Mönchengladbach, Duisburg and Krefeld, as well as in the districts of Friesen, Heinsberg and Neuss, dpa reports.

The media estimates the value of the discovered cocaine batch on the black market at more than 7 million euros. The batch of bananas in which the drug was found came from South America. The police and prosecutors in Mönchengladbach believe that the supermarket chain got the batch by mistake. An investigation is underway.

This is not the first time cocaine has been found in banana packages in Germany. A similar case occurred in 2015, also in a supermarket chain and in the same federal state, as well as in the neighboring state of Lower Saxony. It was not specified whether it was the same retail chain.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

