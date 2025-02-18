Germany calls on the EU to get rid of its dependence on Musk and create its own analog of the X network

The EU's dependence on Silicon Valley poses a threat to European democracy. This was stated by German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

According to him, the European Union should get rid of its dependence on "technology oligarchs" such as Elon Musk, whose influence poses a "threat to European values.

The most powerful man in the world, the President of the United States, and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, have joined forces to eliminate the limits of power. This is not in our interests, - Habek said.

In particular, he accused Musk of promoting a "hypocritical vision of free speech" while keeping his business models and algorithms as strictly protected as "state secrets.

They should be regulated. If necessary, they should be regulated in a way that is consistent with our values, - said the German politician.

In his opinion, the European Union is not coping with this task.

Why we don't have our own German or European communication platform We cannot depend on Chinese algorithms or Elon Musk's far-right fantasies when it comes to shaping our democracy, - Habek summarized.

The other day, US President Donald Trump said that the American media is trying to to make him quarrel with billionaire Elon Musk. According to the head of the White House, the media is "bad at it," but Musk continues to do "great things" despite the negative publicity.