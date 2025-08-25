Scholz government's Vice-Chancellor resigns as MP and leaves the Bundestag: reason named

Former Minister of Economy Robert Habeck announced that he is resigning from the German parliament on September 1, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel and Deutsche Welle.

Details

Robert Habeck, a Green Party politician, informed the Bundestag presidium on Monday that he would resign from his Bundestag mandate on September 1, 2025.

Habeck served as Minister of Economy in the previous government and led the German Green Party in the federal elections as a key candidate.

Spiegel reminds that the party of the former Minister of Economy in the Scholz government received 11.6% of the votes in the last elections, losing 3.1% points.

Habeck explained his new decision to resign from his parliamentary mandate by his desire to "distance himself" and "move away from the restrictive framework of Berlin politics." In the near future, Habeck wants to "conduct research, teach, and study at various foreign research and educational institutions."

For reference

It should be noted that earlier Habeck often drew attention to Ukraine's problems and made statements in support of and assistance to Kyiv.

In May 2022, Habeck called on Germany to be united at the summit on a package of sanctions against Russia, on oil embargo issues and getting rid of dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Commenting on Russia's circumvention of economic sanctions, in 2024 Habeck promised to fight this "at the European and German level."

In 2025, Robert Habeck called on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice-Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck assured Ukraine of the continued support of the German government.

"The next steps will be more difficult": Merz commented on the White House meeting