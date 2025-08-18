"The next steps will be more difficult": Merz commented on the White House meeting

The German Chancellor considers today's meeting at the White House successful. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, today in Washington "there was a good meeting with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and our European partners."

But the next steps will be more difficult. We must put pressure on Russia - Merz noted.

He added that "a ceasefire must be concluded before further negotiations."

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting at the White House, called on Trump to put pressure on Vladimir Putin so that a truce would begin as early as the next trilateral meeting, which could take place with the participation of Zelenskyy and Putin.

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete