Germany has not done enough to support Ukraine, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said at a security policy conference in Berlin on Monday, adding that "others can also do more," UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

"We have not done enough," said German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, referring to Germany's support for Ukraine.

"Others can also do more," Habeck said. But Germany should not be on the side of countries that have done too little. Ukraine clearly does not have enough weapons to defend itself, the German economy minister said. People could have died in the war and because of the failure to provide aid.

