"Not all of partners is fulfilling the agreements promptly": Zelenskyy points to need for armed support as Russia attempts to expand offensive in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about another Russian attempt to expand offensive actions in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as about Ukraine's need for armed support from partners to thwart Russia's attempts, noting that not all partners promptly fulfill agreements. He said this during a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, UNN reports.

The President welcomed Zuzana Chaputova to Ukraine and thanked her for her determination and moral leadership in the face of this war.

Today we discussed the situation at the front in detail. I informed about another Russian attempt to expand the offensive in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions and about our needs, including armed forces, to thwart what the occupier is trying to do. Now not all of our partners are fulfilling the agreements promptly, and we need maximum concentration of Ukraine's friends to speed up the supplies. I am grateful to every leader who helps us in this - Zelensky said.

