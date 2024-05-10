ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76829 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106190 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249788 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173971 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165236 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225597 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113048 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Not all of partners is fulfilling the agreements promptly": Zelenskyy points to need for armed support as Russia attempts to expand offensive in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

"Not all of partners is fulfilling the agreements promptly": Zelenskyy points to need for armed support as Russia attempts to expand offensive in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18459 views

Zelenskyy informed about Russia's new offensive attempts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine's need for armed support from its allies to counter Russia, and the fact that some partners are not fulfilling agreements on time.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about another Russian attempt to expand offensive actions in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as about Ukraine's need for armed support from partners to thwart Russia's attempts, noting that not all partners promptly fulfill agreements. He said this during a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova, UNN reports.

The President welcomed Zuzana Chaputova to Ukraine and thanked her for her determination and moral leadership in the face of this war.

Today we discussed the situation at the front in detail. I informed about another Russian attempt to expand the offensive in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions and about our needs, including armed forces, to thwart what the occupier is trying to do. Now not all of our partners are fulfilling the agreements promptly, and we need maximum concentration of Ukraine's friends to speed up the supplies. I am grateful to every leader who helps us in this

- Zelensky said.

Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv sector, Ukraine managed to stop the occupiers with artillery fire - Zelensky10.05.24, 14:52 • 22665 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

