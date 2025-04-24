Germany announces that it will not achieve GDP growth above 0% in 2025

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15491 views

11:00 AM • 34879 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72915 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128700 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159681 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221449 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107857 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182446 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61399 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Tags
Authors
Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
11:00 AM • 42592 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221436 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127251 views

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182439 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135260 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 352 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4644 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40264 views

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79562 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53044 views
Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

Germany announces that it will not achieve GDP growth above 0% in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

The German government has confirmed that the country's economy is facing serious problems, forecasting zero GDP growth in 2025. The reason is the impact of US trade wars on exports.

The German government has confirmed that the country's economy is facing serious problems. Economic growth has stopped, and gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, according to experts, will remain in place.

UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Germany has revised its gross domestic product growth forecast downwards.

The German economy is facing serious problems again

- said Robert Habeck, Minister of Economy.

The German government has confirmed the stagnation of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 after two years of recession.

The German government's assessment published on Thursday is comparable to the previous GDP growth forecast of 0.3% in 2025.

- writes Financial Times.

In other words, no increase in produced wealth is expected this year, and the main reason for this forecast is the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade wars on Germany's export-dependent manufacturing sector.

Berlin reports rise in attacks on refugees amid surge in far-right crime 22.04.25, 12:51 • 5964 views

"US trade policy, threats and the introduction of tariffs directly affect the German economy, which is highly export-oriented," commented Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday, April 24, during the presentation of the government's spring forecasts to the press.

New Trump duties, IMF forecast and Merz expectations

This month, Trump announced 20 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on the EU, but then imposed a 90-day pause, bringing the bloc's rate down to a universal 10 percent rate while the two sides negotiate a final level.

The German government's worsening forecast follows a similar move by the IMF, which this week also forecast zero growth for German GDP in 2025.

France, Britain and Germany are trying to push Ukraine to "surrender territories" - FT23.04.25, 23:46 • 10317 views

Director of the Ifo Research Institute Clemens Fuest confirmed that the German economy is preparing for turbulence

But there is hope for future action in the new leadership position of Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz.

The politician promises to revive the German economy by increasing debt spending on infrastructure and defense. Friedrich Merz will be elected Chancellor of Germany next month.

Let us remind you

The CDU/CSU and SPD have formed a coalition, presenting an agreement with plans for migration, citizenship and the economy. Merz promises a strong government and support for Ukraine.

Rheinmetall, KNDS and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Rheinmetal
Friedrich Merz
Robert Habeck
Donald Trump
Leopard 2
European Union
Germany
United States
Ukraine
