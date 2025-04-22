$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Berlin reports rise in attacks on refugees amid surge in far-right crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2642 views

In 2024, Berlin recorded 77 attacks on asylum seekers and 8 cases of damage to housing. 34 people were hospitalized, and authorities are investigating the incidents.

Berlin reports rise in attacks on refugees amid surge in far-right crime

Berlin reported a noticeable increase in attacks on asylum seekers and refugee shelters themselves amid a sharp increase in right-wing crime and a tightening of German migration policy. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Official data provided at the request of two local lawmakers from the Green Party showed that in 2024 there were 77 attacks on asylum seekers and refugees and eight cases of intentional damage to the homes where they lived.

While the year before last there were 32 such targeted attacks on people and none on housing, DPA deputy Ario Ebrahimpour Mirzai said.

As a result of the attacks, according to official figures, 34 people needed hospitalization. Among them are 16 women, 14 men, two girls and two men whose ages are not reported.

37 suspects have been identified, 11 of whom are known to the police. Authorities reported no specific motives for the attacks.

Jian Omar, another Green Party deputy who sought publication of the statistics, called the report a "wake-up call."

We demand a clear protection plan for refugees, a visible police presence in threatened residences, comprehensive prevention work and, above all, a policy that clearly recognizes right-wing violence and decisively combats it.

 – he said.

Berlin has registered nearly 35,000 refugees in official reception centers and dormitories, and another 10,000 in emergency shelters. In particular, at the former Tegel and Tempelhof airports, where living conditions have often been criticized as inadequate.

The Czech Republic fears an influx of Ukrainian veterans after the war: the country is preparing for integration and risks14.04.25, 13:08 • 7638 views

State Refugee Administration (LAF) officials told local media that authorities have plans to prevent violence, including 24-hour security at most shelters.

Addition

Earlier this month, the LAF reported a sharp decrease in the number of new arrivals to Berlin in January and February - to 1,761 people, 35% less than in the same period of 2024, amid a similar decrease in these figures in the European Union. Most of the refugees who arrived in the German capital during the specified period were from Vietnam, Moldova, Afghanistan, Turkey and Syria.

Germany announced the formation of a coalition and presented an agreement: Merz promises a strong government and support for Ukraine09.04.25, 17:00 • 9512 views

Regarding Ukrainians, who are exempt from asylum requirements in Germany, there is also a tendency to decrease the number of new arrivals. In the first two months of the year, 1,722 people came to Berlin from Ukraine. While in January and February 2024, 2,611 Ukrainian citizens fleeing the Russian invasion found refuge in Berlin.

Let us remind you

Germany has temporarily suspended the reception of refugees under the UN resettlement program due to negotiations on a new coalition. In 2024-2025, the country pledged to receive 13,100 refugees.

Liliia Naboka

