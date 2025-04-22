Berlin reports rise in attacks on refugees amid surge in far-right crime

Berlin reported a noticeable increase in attacks on asylum seekers and refugee shelters themselves amid a sharp increase in right-wing crime and a tightening of German migration policy. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Official data provided at the request of two local lawmakers from the Green Party showed that in 2024 there were 77 attacks on asylum seekers and refugees and eight cases of intentional damage to the homes where they lived.

While the year before last there were 32 such targeted attacks on people and none on housing, DPA deputy Ario Ebrahimpour Mirzai said.

As a result of the attacks, according to official figures, 34 people needed hospitalization. Among them are 16 women, 14 men, two girls and two men whose ages are not reported.

37 suspects have been identified, 11 of whom are known to the police. Authorities reported no specific motives for the attacks.

Jian Omar, another Green Party deputy who sought publication of the statistics, called the report a "wake-up call."

We demand a clear protection plan for refugees, a visible police presence in threatened residences, comprehensive prevention work and, above all, a policy that clearly recognizes right-wing violence and decisively combats it. – he said.

Berlin has registered nearly 35,000 refugees in official reception centers and dormitories, and another 10,000 in emergency shelters. In particular, at the former Tegel and Tempelhof airports, where living conditions have often been criticized as inadequate.

The Czech Republic fears an influx of Ukrainian veterans after the war: the country is preparing for integration and risks

State Refugee Administration (LAF) officials told local media that authorities have plans to prevent violence, including 24-hour security at most shelters.

Addition

Earlier this month, the LAF reported a sharp decrease in the number of new arrivals to Berlin in January and February - to 1,761 people, 35% less than in the same period of 2024, amid a similar decrease in these figures in the European Union. Most of the refugees who arrived in the German capital during the specified period were from Vietnam, Moldova, Afghanistan, Turkey and Syria.

Germany announced the formation of a coalition and presented an agreement: Merz promises a strong government and support for Ukraine

Regarding Ukrainians, who are exempt from asylum requirements in Germany, there is also a tendency to decrease the number of new arrivals. In the first two months of the year, 1,722 people came to Berlin from Ukraine. While in January and February 2024, 2,611 Ukrainian citizens fleeing the Russian invasion found refuge in Berlin.

Let us remind you

Germany has temporarily suspended the reception of refugees under the UN resettlement program due to negotiations on a new coalition. In 2024-2025, the country pledged to receive 13,100 refugees.