The Czech Republic fears an influx of Ukrainian veterans after the war: the country is preparing for integration and risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5988 views

Czech authorities are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian veterans who want to reunite with their families. There are concerns about security and integration, but support programs are being developed.

The Czech Republic fears an influx of Ukrainian veterans after the war: the country is preparing for integration and risks

Czech authorities are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian war veterans who want to reunite with their families who moved to this country during the war. Czech officials are concerned that the soldiers allegedly pose a security threat, UNN writes with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Given that there are now more than 380,000 Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic - most of them women and children - officials expect that more men with combat experience will arrive in the country after the war or during breaks in military service.

The country is already preparing for possible challenges, especially in terms of national security and the successful integration of those traumatized by the war.

Based on the experience of the Balkan wars, the Czech Security Information Service warned that the post-war period may bring an influx of veterans who have psychological trauma and, in some cases, may be vulnerable to criminal recruitment.

As after the wars in the former Yugoslavia, we should expect that many veterans may come to the Czech Republic to reunite with their families. Some of them may find work in organized crime

- Ladislav Štiča, spokesman for the country's special services, said in an interview with Euractiv Czechia.

According to him, Prague should expect that many veterans will have psychological problems as a result of participating in hostilities. Štiča believes that the country should be prepared to strengthen internal security, develop procedures for long-term interaction with those arriving, and successfully integrate them into society.

Another consequence of the end of such a large armed conflict is the illegal trade in weapons, a large number of which will necessarily appear on the black market after the war

- he added.

Germany has suspended the reception of refugees under the UN resettlement program08.04.25, 16:45 • 7163 views

Preparing for the arrival of veterans

Preparations for the return of Ukrainian war veterans are already underway, Euractiv Czechia confirmed at the Czech Ministry of the Interior.

The Ministry of the Interior has been dealing with the issue of persons with combat experience from Ukraine for some time, both from the point of view of the possible impact on the security of the Czech Republic, and from the point of view of the needs of these persons for successful adaptation and integration - which is directly related

- said the spokeswoman of the Ministry, Hana Mala.

Since 2023, the Ministry has been cooperating with the International Organization for Migration on studying this issue and developing recommendations. In 2024, a joint agreement was signed to develop the concept of "Ecosystem of support for persons who have experience in combat operations in Ukraine".

"As part of the study, data is collected and evaluated on the ground among relevant actors," Mala explained.

According to her, the process involves identifying existing practices and needs of the target group, assessing the capacity of the system, and developing both operational and systemic recommendations.

"Attention is paid not only to the persons with combat experience themselves, but also to their families and close relatives, who are also significantly affected by their arrival," she added.

The government reacted to possible changes to the temporary protection of Ukrainians in the EU: "carefully monitoring" all processes08.04.25, 16:27 • 11465 views

Meanwhile, Czech scientists and psychologists are contacting their Ukrainian colleagues, trying to provide better support to Ukrainian soldiers.

For example, a Czech research team led by the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Psychology of Charles University in Prague, Jiří Horáček, is working with Ukrainian institutions on a project to treat war-related trauma, including PTSD, with psychedelic therapy.

Addition

Millions of Ukrainian refugees in the European Union may be at risk of losing their legal status. Governments do not have a clear plan that would allow refugees to remain in the EU after the cessation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

