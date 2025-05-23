$41.500.06
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents
07:04 AM • 30485 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 29302 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:58 PM • 66788 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 244386 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 235132 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 132345 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 115496 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 240494 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 94614 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 119349 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Merz stated that Germany will not allow the exploitation of "Nord Stream-2" – Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that "Nord Stream-2" will not receive a license for exploitation. The German government is ready to counteract attempts to restore the project after the damage.

Merz stated that Germany will not allow the exploitation of "Nord Stream-2" – Financial Times

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has ruled out the possibility of launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He also confirmed his intention to resist the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, UNN reports, citing FT.

Details

Friedrich Merz, answering the question of whether the government is considering allowing the project to be put into operation, noted the following:

Currently, Nord Stream 2 does not have a license to operate, and this will not change

- Merz emphasized.

Let us remind you

The construction of the $11 billion gas pipeline was completed in 2021, but it was never put into operation. The German government stopped the launch amid the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. As reported, the US and Russia are conducting secret negotiations on the purchase by American investors of the damaged gas pipeline on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Against the background of these news, the German government is considering possible measures to prevent the restoration of the project.

Such negotiations would be absolutely the wrong direction

- Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on March 17.

The possibility of lifting sanctions against Nord Stream 2 was considered in April this year in the Biden administration. In early May, the EU threatened to finally block Nord Stream 2 in case of Russia's refusal to cease fire.

Reference

Nord Stream 2 is a Russian gas pipeline built to supply gas to Germany bypassing Ukraine via the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Length: over 1,200 km.

Capacity: 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Operator: Nord Stream 2 AG (a subsidiary of Gazprom, registered in Switzerland).

Project cost: approximately $11 billion.

Construction completion: 2021.

The launch was stopped in February 2022 after Russia recognized the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR", before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine. In September 2022, both lines of the gas pipeline were damaged as a result of explosions.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Switzerland
Friedrich Merz
Robert Habeck
European Union
Germany
United States
Ukraine
