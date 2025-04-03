Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8224 views

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are insisting on a tougher response to the tariff measures of US President Donald Trump, advocating a strong response that could strengthen the EU's position in negotiations.

This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, citing sources, French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the European Union should be prepared to respond with options such as targeting American technology and services.

It is noted that while France wants to reach a solution through negotiations, the government is also pushing for a tougher response. One of the interlocutors, on condition of anonymity, said that Paris wants to make sure that the EU responds with all its instruments to protect the interests of the European Union.

Last night's decision can be compared to an aggressive war against Ukraine. The scale and determination of the response must be appropriate

- German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.

French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said on RTL radio that the European Commission, which deals with trade issues in the EU, could impose a tax on digital services on American companies by the end of April. The US has a positive balance of trade in services with the bloc, and such a move is likely to increase tensions with the US president.

"We will not sit idly by": European Commissioner for Trade initiates negotiations with the US amid tariff escalation03.04.25, 14:22 • 7162 views

According to Bloomberg, the introduction of a pan-European tax will require an agreement between 27 member states. Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs target all trade barriers faced by American exports abroad, such as duties, domestic regulations and taxes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has previously stated that the EU "holds many cards", including retaliatory tariffs and targeting American service and technology companies.

The EU is the largest single market in the world. Therefore, we have every opportunity to react unitedly and decisively and show that we have our own instruments for action - and they will be used

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Thursday.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that France and other countries called on the commission to consider using the bloc's "anti-coercion instrument" - the EU's most powerful trade instrument designed to strike back at countries that use coercive trade and economic measures.

France wants the EU's "most powerful tool" against the US in case of new tariffs: Bloomberg learned what it is about22.03.25, 15:39 • 21090 views

The so-called "anti-coercion instrument" has never been used before and could lead to restrictions on trade and services, as well as certain intellectual property rights, foreign direct investment and access to public procurement. According to another official, there is growing concern in the EU as American counterparts have shown no interest in resolving the issue through negotiations.

The anti-coercion tool is one option, but it is considered a tool of last resort, given the likely excessive impact it will cause.

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged03.04.25, 05:56 • 69035 views

EU trade ministers are due to meet on April 7 to discuss US measures and the EU's response.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised a firm and proportionate response to the tariffs, but also noted that the EU would prefer to avoid confrontation and find a solution through negotiations in the coming weeks.

The chairman of the European Parliament's trade committee, Bernd Lange, said that a new set of retaliatory proposals is possible within a month, he told Bloomberg TV, after the first set of countermeasures planned for mid-April in response to Trump's already announced 25% tariff on metals.

New measures may appear after an investigation into the damage caused by retaliatory duties in the United States. The commission is reportedly working on a "list of conditions" for possible concessions it could make to the US to help reach an agreement to abolish or reduce duties. The list of conditions will include areas for negotiations on tariffs, mutual investments with the US, as well as mitigation of certain rules and standards.

US Treasury Secretary urges no response to new Trump tariffs: says "wait and see" on negotiations03.04.25, 09:38 • 5032 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including China - 34%, the EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

