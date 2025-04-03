"We will not sit idly by": European Commissioner for Trade initiates negotiations with the US amid tariff escalation
European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič announced the initiation of negotiations with the US in response to the new tariffs. The EU is ready for dialogue, but will not sit idly by if it does not reach a fair agreement.
EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said he would initiate talks with US partners on Friday, April 4, as part of the European bloc's response to yesterday's White House statements. He wrote about this on his X social network page, UNN reports.
"We will act calmly, in stages, in a united manner, calibrating our response, giving enough time for negotiations. But we will not sit idly by if we cannot reach a fair agreement," the European Commissioner said.
And he added that unjustified tariffs will inevitably backfire.
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new customs duties on imports, which will help increase US competitiveness on the world stage and protect American manufacturers and workers. Meanwhile, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US customs duties. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.