Bulgaria in talks with US investors to expand "Turkish Stream" - media

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10659 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15371 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24067 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65403 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87346 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150027 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141351 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281406 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103695 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71886 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 10659 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69981 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160261 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227488 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281406 views
Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14282 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31347 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 79576 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124657 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74403 views
Bulgaria in talks with US investors to expand "Turkish Stream" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Bulgaria is in talks with US investors to expand the Turkish Stream pipeline, the only route for Russian gas to Central Europe. The investment could support the transit of Russian gas.

Bulgaria in talks with US investors to expand "Turkish Stream" - media

The leader of Bulgaria's ruling GERB party, Boyko Borisov, has announced talks with US investors on expanding the capacity of the TurkStream pipeline - currently the only route for Russian pipeline gas to Central Europe, which is almost entirely supplied by Gazprom, Euractiv reports, UNN writes.

Details

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also confirmed ongoing negotiations with an American hedge fund, but said the government is not yet ready to disclose further details.

"It is not about selling (the gas pipeline), but about investing and expanding its capacity," Borisov said on Wednesday evening.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that US hedge fund Elliott Management, led by Republican billionaire Paul Singer, is seeking a deal to acquire a stake in the Bulgarian segment of the TurkStream pipeline.

Although the pipeline infrastructure through Turkey and Bulgaria is Gazprom's only access point to the European market, it is legally classified as exclusive state property in Bulgaria and cannot be sold, which Euractiv confirmed.

Bulgaria earns more than $300 million a year from the transit of Russian gas to Serbia and Hungary.

In a conversation with Euractiv, Ruslan Stefanov, Executive Director of the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), warned that without an official EU ban on Russian gas imports, such an agreement would run counter to European strategic interests.

"American investments of this kind would only make sense if sanctions were imposed on Russian gas imports to the EU. In this case, expanding gas infrastructure in Bulgaria could help increase imports of liquefied natural gas, including US LNG, to Central Europe," Stefanov said.

He warned that if such sanctions are not introduced, the investment would effectively support the expansion of Russian gas transit - directly undermining the EU's climate and security goals, as well as the European Commission's stated intention to abandon Russian gas imports by 2027.

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"06.05.25, 17:11 • 91883 views

TurkStream or the revival of Nord Stream 2?

According to Stefanov, the negotiations between the Bulgarian authorities and American investors are taking place against the backdrop of wider media speculation about potential high-level contacts between Washington and the Kremlin, including speculation about a possible revival of the Nord Stream project.

"These speculations are most likely attempts by Russian intermediaries to present US-Russia talks on Ukraine as a done deal, which is clearly not the case," he said.

"The TurkStream initiative may be part of the same narrative, which uses Bulgaria's desire to gain favor with influential players in Washington. However, the deal remains unlikely, as it could directly threaten the strategic interests of both the US and the EU," Stefanov said.

According to CSD, the Russian state budget receives more than $10 billion annually from oil and gas sales in Central and Eastern Europe - revenue that the agency warns is used to finance the war against Ukraine.

The White House is discussing lifting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Politico 24.04.25, 08:39 • 3837 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
