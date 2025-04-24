The White House is discussing whether to lift sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline "Nord Stream 2" (Nord Stream 2) and possibly other Russian assets in Europe as part of discussions to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, citing five people familiar with the discussions, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Lifting sanctions currently in place on one of Russia's main pipelines connecting its gas fields to Western Europe would be a sharp reversal of US policy first introduced during President Donald Trump's first term. US President Joe Biden lifted the sanctions early in his term, but reinstated them after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Restarting Nord Stream 2 could bring financial benefits to Moscow, but only if the EU agrees to buy Russian gas supplied by the pipeline again, a prospect that seems unlikely given the EU's campaign to abandon Russian energy imports, the publication writes. "But lifting sanctions would be tantamount to a diplomatic coup for Russia and a major concession by Trump," the publication said.

White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff was the main proponent of lifting sanctions, people familiar with the negotiations told the publication. Witkoff, who said he became friends with Putin while serving as Trump's envoy to Moscow, "instructed his team to compile a list of all energy sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia as part of the effort," two people familiar with the matter said.

In a joint statement released by the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff denied that discussions on easing sanctions had taken place.

"This is a lie. Neither of us has had any conversations about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a peace deal with Ukraine," their statement said. - This is simply a completely fabricated and irresponsible report by Politico, a third-rate publication. If they have even an ounce of journalistic integrity, they will completely abandon this fabrication."

Addition

One of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines built to deliver gas across the Baltic Sea to Germany is still operational, despite the 2022 explosion that destroyed one line, as well as a pair of pipelines that were part of its companion Nord Stream 1.

The Biden administration has also imposed sanctions on Russia's Arctic 2 liquefied natural gas project, which could supply up to 13.2 million tons of gas per year if the sanctions were lifted.

Trump criticized Nord Stream during his first term and during the election campaign. He attacked Biden for lifting sanctions on the project in 2021 before later reintroducing them.

To be supplemented...