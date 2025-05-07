$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18710 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32819 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30953 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38926 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 37064 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36790 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87511 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93802 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 88024 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80115 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Ukraine and the EU are deepening cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of European integration - Galushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5508 views

Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and ACER Director Christian Zinglersen discussed the integration of Ukraine's energy system into EU markets. Ukraine plans to adopt the necessary package of laws this year and fully implement the changes from 2027.

Ukraine and the EU are deepening cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of European integration - Galushchenko

Ways to deepen cooperation between the energy agencies of Ukraine and the European Union in the context of the European integration process were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko, and the Director of the EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators ACER, Christian Zinglersen. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian ministry.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized that despite constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, Ukraine manages to maintain the stability of the energy system and restore what was damaged by the enemy.

The parties discussed the process of integrating the Ukrainian energy system into the EU energy markets, which is an important component of ensuring energy security and stability of the state.

Ukraine has expanded its electricity export capabilities to the EU: what has changed01.05.25, 15:46 • 6902 views

Currently, we are working hard on market integration. The process of preparing the relevant legislation is quite complex and takes time. But we plan to adopt the necessary package this year. Next year should be a transition period, and full implementation will begin in 2027

- said German Galushchenko.

An important component of the European integration process is the intensification of cooperation between the national regulator of Ukraine (NEURC) and the EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators, primarily in the process of implementing EU standards and rules on transparency and prevention of abuse.

EU is looking for ways to break Russian gas contracts without penalties - FT15.04.25, 13:33 • 9507 views

During the meeting, they also discussed opportunities to deepen interaction through the exchange of experience, the provision of expert and technical support, in particular on the preparation of the regulatory framework and the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with the rules and regulations governing the functioning of European markets.

Let us remind you

The European Commission presented on May 6 a roadmap for the EU to completely abandon Russian energy resources, which includes a proposal to end the bloc's imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027, "new actions" to address Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, and promises proposals on Russian nuclear energy in June

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
