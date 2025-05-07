Ukraine and the EU are deepening cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of European integration - Galushchenko

Ways to deepen cooperation between the energy agencies of Ukraine and the European Union in the context of the European integration process were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko, and the Director of the EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators ACER, Christian Zinglersen. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian ministry.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized that despite constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, Ukraine manages to maintain the stability of the energy system and restore what was damaged by the enemy.

The parties discussed the process of integrating the Ukrainian energy system into the EU energy markets, which is an important component of ensuring energy security and stability of the state.

Currently, we are working hard on market integration. The process of preparing the relevant legislation is quite complex and takes time. But we plan to adopt the necessary package this year. Next year should be a transition period, and full implementation will begin in 2027 - said German Galushchenko.

An important component of the European integration process is the intensification of cooperation between the national regulator of Ukraine (NEURC) and the EU Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators, primarily in the process of implementing EU standards and rules on transparency and prevention of abuse.

During the meeting, they also discussed opportunities to deepen interaction through the exchange of experience, the provision of expert and technical support, in particular on the preparation of the regulatory framework and the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with the rules and regulations governing the functioning of European markets.

Let us remind you

The European Commission presented on May 6 a roadmap for the EU to completely abandon Russian energy resources, which includes a proposal to end the bloc's imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027, "new actions" to address Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, and promises proposals on Russian nuclear energy in June