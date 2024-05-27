Incumbent President Nausėda leads in Lithuania's elections

In Lithuania, the current head of state Gitanas Nausėda is leading in the second round of the presidential election, the country's Main Election Commission has reported, UNN reports.

As of midnight on May 27, Nausėda had 76.64%. His opponent, incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, has 23.85%.

So far, the turnout has been 49.30%.

So far, data has been received from 1723 polling stations (1895 in total).

The last time Nausėda was elected president was in 2019: he also went to the second round with Šimonite. The result was 66.72% and 33.28%, respectively.

Both candidates support Ukraine.

The second round of presidential elections continues in Lithuania