Incumbent President Nausėda leads in Lithuania's elections

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77973 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240013 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148015 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206488 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110897 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38585 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57142 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106732 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57401 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240013 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219987 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232552 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219681 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11942 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19070 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106735 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110899 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158588 views
Incumbent President Nausėda leads in Lithuania's elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22205 views

Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda leads with 76.64% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania, and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite leads with 23.85%.

In Lithuania, the current head of state Gitanas Nausėda is leading in the second round of the presidential election, the country's Main Election Commission has reported, UNN reports.

Details

As of midnight on May 27, Nausėda had 76.64%. His opponent, incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, has 23.85%.

So far, the turnout has been 49.30%.

So far, data has been received from 1723 polling stations (1895 in total).

The last time Nausėda was elected president was in 2019: he also went to the second round with Šimonite. The result was 66.72% and 33.28%, respectively.

Both candidates support Ukraine.

The second round of presidential elections continues in Lithuania26.05.24, 14:53 • 24095 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
hitanas-nausedaGitanas Nauseda
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

