The second round of presidential elections continues in Lithuania

Voting in the second round of the presidential election is underway in Lithuania. President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, the two candidates who received the most votes in the first round two weeks ago, are competing for the highest office in the country. This was reported by Lithuanian National Radio and Television, according to UNN.

On May 26, the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania began in the morning. Around 2.4 million voters are electing the head of state of the Baltic country, an EU and NATO member, for the next five years. In the battle for the highest state post, the incumbent president Gitanas Nausėda and the head of the government Ingrida Simonite are competing .

Nausėda won the first round of elections on May 12 with 43.95% of the vote, but did not get the required absolute majority. Prime Minister Šimonite received 20.05% of the vote.

Polling stations are open from 7 am to 8 pm (6 am to 7 pm Polish time). According to the Central Election Commission, preliminary results are expected by midnight on Sunday.

